Buena Vista Labor Day festivities draw GOP's Youngkin, Sears, Miyares

Buena Vista held its 50th annual Labor Day festival on Monday. The event, traditionally the kickoff to election season, drew all three Republicans who are seeking statewide office this fall: gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears, and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares.

The three Democrats seeking those offices did not attend.

Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for governor, campaigned in Arlington County and Alexandria on Monday, his campaign said.

His Democratic ticketmates are lieutenant governor nominee Hala Ayala and Attorney General Mark Herring.

The parade and speeches by both parties in Buena Vista - a Blue Ridge city about an hour northeast of Roanoke - have been a long tradition leading up to the November election.