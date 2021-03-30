Buttigieg joins Northam to seal $3.7 billion deal to expand passenger rail between D.C., Richmond

The rail deal also will allow the expansion of passenger rail service by VRE in traffic-clogged Northern Virginia. Plans include six additional trains on the regional commuter network's line between Union Station and Spotsylvania County, including one this year. VRE also will be able to add four passenger trains for daily service on its Manassas line, but that depends on agreements with Norfolk Southern Corp. for its portion of the rail right of way.

All of the plans depend on the construction of a new bridge that allows the separation of passenger and freight rail traffic that currently share the two-track Long Bridge.

The Federal Rail Administration and National Park Service completed a final environmental impact statement for the project in early September. Congress approved the transfer of 4 acres of park service land necessary to build the project as part of an omnibus spending and relief package that then-President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 27.

Virginia is committing $525 million over the next three years to pay for the right-of-way and track it is purchasing from CSX. The General Assembly approved amendments to the state budget last fall that gave state officials more flexibility to move money between projects to overcome a shortfall in transportation funding caused by the pandemic.