By wide margin, Virginia voters in four cities are saying yes to casino construction

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The blueprint includes plans for 350 hotel rooms, a 2,500-seat indoor performance area and an outdoor venue with seating for 20,000. Supporters say the casino will bring 4 million annual visitors to the region and will generate $16 million to $21 million in annual tax revenue. Hard Rock said it will hire 2,000 employees.

As of deadline, about two-thirds of Norfolk votes counted were in favor of building a casino, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe declared victory.

“While every vote deserves to be counted, the residents of Norfolk have made it clear they are excited about a resort and casino coming to the Mermaid City,” Jay Smith, spokesman for the Norfolk Resort & Casino, said in a statement.

The Pamunkey tribe will run the facility, priced at $500 million and planned for real estate along the Elizabeth River next to the baseball stadium, Harbor Park. It intends to break ground in spring 2021 and finish construction by the end of 2022. The tribe spent more than $1 million in advertising to convince voters to approve the proposal but faced opposition from a group called Informed Norfolk, which received $25,000 in donations and accused the tribe of making empty promises.