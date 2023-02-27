Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, and Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, are the latest senior legislators to announce they will not seek reelection in a wave that has already taken out more than a tenth of the 140-member General Assembly.

New legislative boundaries that the Virginia Supreme Court imposed in December 2021 paired dozens of lawmakers - like Byron and Edwards - in districts with other incumbents, prompting a raft of retirements. Other lawmakers face tough primary challenges or reelection fights in newly drawn districts.

Some lawmakers think each chamber could turn over a quarter or more of its members before next January's session.

"What's going to happen this year will be historically unprecedented," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, unless one wants to go back to the 1870 Underwood Convention and the resulting constitution that gave Black men the right to vote.

Byron, a delegate since 1998, serves as chair of the Commerce and Energy Committee. She was paired in a district with Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg.

Edwards, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia and a senator since 1996, is co-chair of the Judiciary Committee. He was facing a general election contest with Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.

In a tweet about Norment's departure, Surovell noted that "we are losing so many titans this cycle."

More retirements are widely expected. For instance, Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, was drawn into a district with Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax. Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, head of the House Education Committee, is paired in a district with Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, the lead House budget negotiator as head of the House Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Steve Newman, another GOP budget negotiator, now shares a district with Sen. Mark Peake, a fellow Lynchburg Republican.

"This map has been especially disruptive to both parties," Surovell said in a phone interview.

So far, 12 of the 100 delegates and four of the 40 senators have said they will not seek reelection. Additionally, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, will soon leave the legislature, following her election to Congress.

About a dozen other delegates are seeking to leave the House and win election in state Senate districts.

The legislature still has a handful of House and Senate districts with paired incumbents who are slated to meet in primaries or in November general election contests. Several other Senate incumbents face tough primary or general election fights with delegates who are seeking to move to the upper chamber.

Surovell said the coming turnover could result in legislative chambers that are younger and more ideological. He also noted that during his 14 years in the Senate, experienced leaders in both parties have exuded a calming influence and maintained decorum in the chamber.

Speaking of Norment, he added: "Tommy tends to be a guardian of the culture of the Senate."

A legislature with fewer experienced hands will get a severe test in next year's 60-day session when lawmakers will fashion the state's next two-year budget.

Byron noted in a Facebook post that in her 26 sessions, Virginia has had eight governors and seven speakers of the House.

"Now, however, is the right time for me to bring my service in the House to a close," she wrote. "After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek reelection in November. This was neither a casual decision nor an easy one. While serving in the General Assembly can be frustrating, exasperating, and time-consuming, it is also rewarding, fulfilling, and gratifying."

Edwards said in a brief statement: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years of service in the Senate and the honor and opportunity to improve the lives of my constituents and all Virginians."