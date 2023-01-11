Byron, Newman file Youngkin-backed bills to ban most abortions after 15 weeks

Months after Gov. Glenn Youngkin tapped them to work on abortion legislation, Del. Kathy Byron, R- Bedford, and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, filed bills to ban most of the procedures after 15 weeks of gestation.

Physicians who violate the law could be charged with a Class 4 felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

“Delegate Kathy Byron made good on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s promise to try to ban abortion in Virginia by introducing this proposed legislation,” said Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia president Jamie Lockhart in a statement before Newman's bill was filed.

She added that the proposed ban “would hurt Virginians and put politicians where they don’t belong: in control of people’s private medical decisions.”

In keeping with Youngkin's position Byron's bill and Newman's include exceptions for rape, incest and when the physician determines that continuing the pregnancy "will result in the death of the woman or substantially and irreversibly impair one or more of such woman's major bodily functions, not including psychological or emotional conditions."

Organizations that oppose abortion celebrated Byron’s bill.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America thanked Byron, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Youngkin in a release Wednesday.

“We are ready to fight to protect babies from the pain of abortion and lawmakers will have to tell the voters where they stand,” she wrote.

Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats hold a 22-18 edge in the state Senate after flipping a Senate seat Tuesday night in a special election in Virginia Beach.

Youngkin briefly addressed the abortion measures Wednesday nearly an hour into his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the General Assembly.

"When it comes to unborn children we can come together. We can choose life," he said.

"This session I have asked the General Assembly to come together to protect life at 15 weeks," he said, asserting that is "the point a baby can feel pain."

"It is clear," Youngkin said, "Virginians want fewer abortions, not more."

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said this week that with divided control of the legislative chambers he does not expect substantive abortion measures to pass the legislature this year.

Youngkin named Byron and Newman to work on abortion legislation alongside Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland and Sen. Siobahn Dunnavant, R-Henrico.

The Byron and Newman bills are among a handful of measures aimed at restricting or banning abortions. With the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, which federally protected access to the procedure for 49 years, states nationwide are seeking or already enacting bans and restrictions.

All 140 legislative seats are up for election in November. Though there might not be movement on abortion restrictions this session, by 2024 there could be, pending the election results.

That’s why Democratic legislators are proposing a constitutional amendment that could protect abortion access. A proposed constitutional amendment must pass both legislative chambers in consecutive years, with an election in between before appearing as on ballots in a statewide referendum.

Such an amendment appears unlikely to pass with Republicans in control of the House. Meantime, Senate Democrats say they are holding the line to block abortion bills that clear the House.