California firm says it will build world's largest vertical farm in Chesterfield

California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build a vertical farming operation at Chesterfield County’s Meadowvillle Technology Park that it expects will create 300 jobs.

The company said it expects the facility will be the world’s largest indoor vertical farm campus.

It represents an investment of $300 million.

The company will complete the Chesterfield facility in several phases over the next six years, with the first farm to be completed in the winter of 2023-2024.

It will grow Driscoll’s brand strawberries, producing 4 million pounds a year, on 30-foot high towers of stiff, squared off plastic cylinders. The towers are pierced with 1 inch by 1 inch slanted slots for strawberry plants, with inner tubing delivering water and nutrients.

Eventually, the company expects to raise 20 million pounds a year of various produce in Chesterfield, including the leafy greens, such as spinach and arugula it grows now at its smaller California facilities, said chief executive officer Arama Kukutai. He said the company is eyeing tomatoes as well.

“Our people in California are jealous that we’re going to start strawberries in Virginia,” Kukutai said.

Kukutai, who grew up on a New Zealand dairy farm, said raising produce on the towers allows a continuous harvest, instead of the traditional seasonal one. He expects to ship the first berries from Chesterfield in the winter of 2023 to 2024, soon after the first building on the farm is completed.

Because they are grown inside and on a medium of old coconut shells, neither pests nor soil bacteria are a problem.

And the company's workers can pick the berries when they are ripe -- none of those sour, white-tipped ones people when when farmers need to pick an entire field in one go, he said.

“What Plenty represents is .. the combination of Virginia’s agricultural heritage, it’s our largest industry, with Virginia’s leading position in technology and oh by the way the spirit of entrepreneurship we’re so proud of,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

He said the company’s move comes on the heels of two other high tech agriculture ventures.

The state is backing the project with a $2.4 million grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. In addition, the company can see benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and the Major Facility Job Tax Credit program, tied to new jobs created.

Youngkin said state officials customized a package of incentives that ties public support to the actual investment and hiring the company does.

Kukutai said the Richmond area had the skilled workforce and nearby colleges that the company will need to find the technicians and plant scientists who will keep robotic planting gear and well as lighting, ventilation and nutrient feeds operating, as well as making sure produce it picked when it is ripe and ready to be shipped.

"When can pick when they are ripe and they'll be on the shelf the next day," Kukutai said.

The site is within a day’s drive of 100 million customers, including some of the nation’s biggest berry eaters, he said.

One, in fact, is Youngkin, who told Kukutai that his family is probably the biggest per-capita collection of strawberry-eaters around.

