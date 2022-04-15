Campaign fields narrow as money gushes into congressional races

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, knows she's one of the top targets in the country for Republicans who want to seize control of Congress in the midterm elections, but she's well-financed for the challenge.

Spanberger, seeking her third term in Congress but her first in a newly configured district that no longer includes the Richmond suburbs, has raised more than $4.2 million, including more than $1.1 million in the last quarter, ending March 31.

She ended the quarter with almost $3.9 million in the bank, as a group of Republican challengers narrows with a primary scheduled in June.

“The thousands of doors we’ve knocked and millions of dollars we’ve raised demonstrate the tremendous amount of enthusiasm for Abigail’s people-powered campaign — and it reflects the high level of engagement that we are seeing on the ground," said Sam Signori, campaign manager for Spanberer.

"Virginians know that Abigail is working hard in Congress, responding to the economic concerns of the communities she represents, and delivering results,” Signori said.

Two other incumbent Democratic congresswomen targeted by Republicans - Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th - also reported big campaign war chests to prepare for the midterm challenges.

Luria ended the last quarter with more than $3.1 million in the bank after raising $1.2 million for a total of $4 million in the cycle that began last year. Wexton had more than $3 million on hand at the end of March, after raising $548,481 during the quarter and almost $1.7 million during the two-year cycle.

In the Richmond area, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, reported raising almost $345,000 for the quarter and more than $1.1 million for the cycle. Wittman ended March with $673,459 on hand.

His Democratic opponent, Herb Jones, announced his candidacy last month and had not reported his initial campaign fund raising by Friday evening.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, also had not reported by Friday evening, but held a commanding fund-raising lead at the end of last year over Republican challenger Leon Benjamin, whom he defeated by more than 90,000 votes two years ago.

McEachin raised $449,383 last year, compared to $85,061 for Benjamin, who also had not reported quarterly totals.

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, who now represents Powhatan and Goochland counties and a portion of Hanover, raised $152,092 during the quarter and $670,370 overall. He ended March with about $376,000 in hand.

Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville minister who just clinched the Democratic nomination in the 5th, has raised $307,678, including $37,524 in the last quarter, which he ended with $149,037 in the bank.

The opposition to Spanberger, Luria and Wexton in the battleground districts is still taking shape, with some campaigns filing their quarterly reports late on Friday under a midnight deadline.

In the 7th, the GOP field has winnowed from eight to six candidates, but only two - Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega and Spotsylvania Supervisor David Ross - had reports filed in time for the initial release by the Virginia Public Access Project early Friday evening.

Vega, who recently attracted attention with a highly public endorsement by Ginni Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had raised $356,810 through the end of March and had almost $294,000 in the bank.

Ross raised $142,672 and finished the quarter with $121,271 on hand.

Derrick Anderson, a Green Beret combat veteran from Spotsylvania County, reported raising $231,834 during the quarter and more than $521,000 overall.

Anderson, who moved from Goochland back to Spotsylvania after giving up a position at a Richmond law firm to run for Congress, had $371,281 on hand at the end of March, according to his report to the Federal Elections Commission.

"Our campaign for Congress is picking up steam at just the right time," he said in a pre-deadline announcement on Thursday.

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chair Crystal Vanuch reported to the FEC that she had raised $483,589 - including $400,000 in debt - and had $468,091 in hand. "I'm incredibly grateful to all of our supporters who have rallied behind us in the first weeks of our campaign," she said in her press release on April 4.

Two other contenders - state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and Prince William teacher Gina Ciarcia - had not filed their quarterly fund-raising results by Friday evening and had not issued press statements about their campaign totals.

Reeves had raised $250,000 through the end of December. Ciarcia didn't launch her campaign until after the previous quarter ended.

Two others - Stafford resident Gary Adkins and Spotsylvania resident Michael Monteforte - have dropped out of the race for the Republican nomination. Adkins withdrew on Friday, according to a statement filed with the Federal Elections Commission, and the Virginia Public Access Project no longer lists Monteforte as a qualified candidate.

In the 2nd District, state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, has a widening fund-raising lead in the four-way race for the GOP nomination. Kiggans raised $434,532 in the quarter and $1.1 million during the cycle, ending March with $592,553 in hand.

Jarome Bell has raised $96,542 in the quarter and more than $424,000 overall, but ended March with just $9,437 in the bank, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Tommy Altman had raised a total of $188,651, including $43,270 during the quarter, and had $19,337 on hand. No report was on file for Andy Baan.

Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson appears to lead the 12-candidate GOP pack in the 10th District. Lawson has raised more than $843,000, including about $305,000 in the last quarter. She had $545,734 in the bank.

Hung Cao has raised $314,316 and had $223,711 in hand at the end of March.

Caleb Max, grandson of former 10th District Rep. Frank Wolf, raised $201,076 - most of it in loans that he made or guaranteed, according to the filing at the Federal Elections Commission - and held $149,104 at the end of March.

Among the other Republican candidates who had reported by Friday evening: Dave Beckwith had raised $49,142, with $34,060 on hand; Theresa Ellis had raised a total of $78,227, including $18,075 in the quarter, and had $16,078 on hand; John Henley had raised $47,973 and had $4,498 on hand; and Brooke Taylor had raised $58,300 and had $50,605 on hand.