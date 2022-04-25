Capitol steps: Extension to close May 2 to December for new waterproof roof, tunnel

The Virginia Capitol will undergo a makeover that will temporarily remove the iconic South Portico steps and plaza to allow replacement of a portion of an underground roof to waterproof the 15-year-old annex that visitors enter to tour the national historic landmark.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and end in December, closing the annex to visitors and legislators alike, as well as members of the news media who currently use a press room on one of the landings along the steps that rise from Bank Street to the Capitol. Visitors will use the west entrance to the Capitol, next to East Ninth Street, during the work.

"The Capitol will not close," said Dena Potter, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of General Services.

The work is the second phase of a $4.5 million, two-year project to prevent water from infiltrating into the annex, which opened in 2007 as part of the Capitol renovation completed in time for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the English colony at Jamestown. Last year, the state replaced a leaking skylight over the annex in the plaza at the foot of the South Portico steps.

The work will be conducted as work proceeds to complete a tunnel under Capitol Square between the new General Assembly Building and the Capitol extension, where it will connect on a landing above Meriwether's snack bar. The $25 million tunnel will not be completed until next year.

Digging of the tunnel is underway from both directions to meet sometime in the fall to allow interior construction to begin. The tunnel will not open until sometime in late 2023.

Meanwhile, a portion of North Ninth Street will close to traffic between East Broad and East Grace streets until Oct. 17 to allow completion of the new General Assembly Building and a 500-car parking deck on opposite corners of Broad and Ninth streets in downtown Richmond.

The state expects to complete and furnish the interior of the new 422,000-square-foot building for the General Assembly this summer to allow legislators to move into their offices in advance of the legislative session scheduled to begin in January.

"We should be moving them in the fall," Potter said.

The state met on Monday with members of the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association - representing members of the news media who cover the legislature - to prepare for the temporary closing of the press room in the annex directly across from Meriwether's.

The annex includes a gift shop and two large legislative meeting rooms, one each for the House of Delegates and Senate. Once the waterproofing is completed, the state plans to replace the ceiling and lighting fixtures in the entire extension from Bank Street to the Capitol.

Potter emphasized that visitors will still be able to enter and tour the Capitol during construction. Tour buses will drop passengers at the newly renovated entrance to Capitol Square on Ninth Street to allow them to enter the building after security screening at the west entrance.

Capitol Square has been under transformation since 2016, when the General Assembly approved a $300 million project to build a new General Assembly Building and parking garage, and renovate Old City Hall.

Renovation of Old City Hall, a historic late-19th-century state building between the new General Assembly Building and the Patrick Henry Building on the north side of Capitol Square, is expected to be completed before the end of September.

The work won't end there because the General Assembly has approved planning for a project to move the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals into a renovated Pocahontas Building on the south side of Capitol Square.

The Pocahontas Building, which fronts on East Main Street next to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has housed legislative offices and meeting rooms during construction of a new General Assembly Building.

"Lots going on around Capitol Square, as always," Potter said.