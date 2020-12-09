Carrico won't run for governor, backs Cox

Republicans have also been keeping attention on the Virginia Parole Board, which has come under scrutiny for the release of certain inmates with violent convictions and a lack of transparency about decisions. Democrats have mostly been silent about the parole board or have come to its defense.

Carrico said that while his family was the main factor in his decision not to run, he also wanted to step aside and back Cox as a sign of unity in the party.

“I wanted to show everybody we don’t have to be divided all the time,” Carrico said.

So far, Cox is the only announced Republican candidate who plans to compete in the convention in which Republicans will choose their nominee. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she will run as an independent rather than vie in the convention.

Other Republicans exploring a run include state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta; outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th; Charlottesville businessman Pete Snyder; and former Carlyle Group co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin.