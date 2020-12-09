Carrico won't run for governor, backs Cox

Bill Carrico, a former state senator from Grayson County in Southwest Virginia, said Wednesday he will not run for governor and is backing former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
Carrico, a former Virginia State Police trooper, announced his endorsement along with an intent to rally support for Cox’s plan he rolled out focused on public safety, which includes raises for law enforcement.
“I believe Kirk’s the right man, and I believe he’s the one who can put Virginia forward economically for everyone and bring forth a more safe and secure state,” Carrico said in a phone interview.
If elected, Cox wants to invest $50 million in the first year of his administration to boost law enforcement salaries. He also wants to raise the base pay for troopers and sheriff’s deputies, eliminate salary compression for veteran law enforcement officers, and implement a 2019 plan from the Virginia State Police aimed at addressing pay and employee retention.
The dominant issue Republicans have been using to criticize Democrats is law enforcement, with Republicans touting their support for police while saying Democrats are more focused on helping people who commit crimes. Republicans pushed back against many proposals Democrats introduced during a special session this year, saying they would contribute to an exodus of police officers.
Republicans have also been keeping attention on the Virginia Parole Board, which has come under scrutiny for the release of certain inmates with violent convictions and a lack of transparency about decisions. Democrats have mostly been silent about the parole board or have come to its defense.
Carrico said that while his family was the main factor in his decision not to run, he also wanted to step aside and back Cox as a sign of unity in the party.
“I wanted to show everybody we don’t have to be divided all the time,” Carrico said.
So far, Cox is the only announced Republican candidate who plans to compete in the convention in which Republicans will choose their nominee. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, says she will run as an independent rather than vie in the convention.
Other Republicans exploring a run include state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta; outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th; Charlottesville businessman Pete Snyder; and former Carlyle Group co-chief executive Glenn Youngkin.
Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in a primary next year are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe; and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan. Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, has filed paperwork to raise money for a bid but has not declared he would run.