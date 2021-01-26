Carroll Foy promises to seek increase in Virginia unemployment benefits

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said Monday that if elected, she would seek to increase the state’s unemployment benefits to mirror those of surrounding states.
The proposal was part of a broad economic plan focused on Virginia’s recovery from COVID-19, which she pitched as beneficial to workers and businesses. The four tenets of the plan are to “fix” the state’s unemployment insurance system, cushion small businesses, boost workforce training and promote job creation.
In the plan, Carroll Foy vowed to seek an increase in the state’s weekly unemployment benefit from the current $378 per week to $417 per week. The campaign said the increase would bring Virginia closer to D.C. at $444 and Maryland at $430. North Carolina’s maximum benefit is $350.
“It is unrealistic to believe that your average family can cover their expenses — food on the table, roof over the head, utility bills — with the amount of money Virginia provides in unemployment benefits,” Carroll Foy said. “Our neighboring states recognize that and pay more. Right now, with Virginians hurting as they are, we can use money from our general fund to shore up families.”
Carroll Foy is seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in January 2022. Virginia is the only state in which governors may not serve consecutive terms.
If elected, Carroll Foy would be the first female governor in Virginia and the first Black female governor in the U.S.
State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who is seeking the Democratic nomination as well, would also have those distinctions.
Also vying for the nomination are Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas. The Democratic primary will take place in June.
Seeking the Republican nomination so far are state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield; former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights; and former Pentagon official Sergio de la Peña, who served under President Donald Trump. Glenn Youngkin, the former CEO of a large private investment firm, filed paperwork to raise funds for a run. Republicans are slated to pick their nominee in a convention.
Shortly after announcing his campaign, McAuliffe also pitched a plan aimed at helping Virginians recover from the financial effects of the pandemic.
McAuliffe’s seven-page recovery plan includes proposals to address some of those inequities, especially in the workplace. He is proposing that all Virginians have access to paid sick days, as well as hazard pay for essential workers — many of whom are racial or ethnic minorities — and expanded unemployment insurance benefits.
He also promises to “lift up Black and Brown-Owned Businesses” with proposals to expand access to capital, training and technical support to minority-owned businesses; create a revolving loan program for small businesses; and overhaul state regulatory processes for small firms.
Carroll Foy’s plan includes a pledge to “fix” the state’s unemployment benefit system, which became crucial for hundreds of thousands of Virginians who lost their jobs or were furloughed during the pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate is at 6%, nearly double what it was a year ago.
Carroll Foy vowed to address administrative issues at the Virginia Employment Commission, which experienced delays in processing requests due to the sudden increase in demand and low staffing levels.
She is also proposing legislation that would automatically increase funding to the agency if the state’s unemployment rate increases to a certain level.
The plan would also seek to shore up small businesses by promising an additional $10 million in funding through capital funding and tax credits in fiscal year 2022. Carroll Foy also vowed to increase government procurement from small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses; and funding for microloans for veteran-owned businesses.
She also said she would “crack down” on worker misclassification — classifying workers as contractors to avoid paying benefits. She would expedite permitting for economic development projects that would attract projects to small metro areas and rural Virginia.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_