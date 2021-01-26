Carroll Foy promises to seek increase in Virginia unemployment benefits

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, said Monday that if elected, she would seek to increase the state’s unemployment benefits to mirror those of surrounding states.

The proposal was part of a broad economic plan focused on Virginia’s recovery from COVID-19, which she pitched as beneficial to workers and businesses. The four tenets of the plan are to “fix” the state’s unemployment insurance system, cushion small businesses, boost workforce training and promote job creation.

In the plan, Carroll Foy vowed to seek an increase in the state’s weekly unemployment benefit from the current $378 per week to $417 per week. The campaign said the increase would bring Virginia closer to D.C. at $444 and Maryland at $430. North Carolina’s maximum benefit is $350.

“It is unrealistic to believe that your average family can cover their expenses — food on the table, roof over the head, utility bills — with the amount of money Virginia provides in unemployment benefits,” Carroll Foy said. “Our neighboring states recognize that and pay more. Right now, with Virginians hurting as they are, we can use money from our general fund to shore up families.”