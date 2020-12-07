Carroll Foy to resign from House seat mid-term to focus of governor's race

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is resigning from her seat in the House of Delegates to focus on her campaign for governor of Virginia ahead of the 2021 election.

The Washington Post first reported Carroll Foy’s decision.

Carroll Foy launched her campaign for governor in the spring of last year, vowing to be a strong advocate for working-class Virginians. Stepping down now will allow Carroll Foy to actively fundraise for her campaign. Lawmakers are banned by state law from fundraising during the legislative session.

If elected, Carroll Foy would be first female governor in Virginia and the first Black female governor in the U.S. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination, also would have that distinction.

— Mel Leonor