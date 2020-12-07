Carroll Foy to resign from House seat mid-term to focus of governor's race

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is resigning from her seat in the House of Delegates to focus on her campaign for governor of Virginia ahead of the 2021 election.
The Washington Post first reported Carroll Foy's decision.
Carroll Foy launched her campaign for governor in the spring of last year, vowing to be a strong advocate for working-class Virginians. Stepping down now will allow Carroll Foy to actively fundraise for her campaign. Lawmakers are banned by state law from fundraising during the legislative session.
Carroll Foy is in the middle of her second two-year term and is stepping down just weeks before the start of the General Assembly session, leaving a vacancy that will be tough to fill in time for bill-filing deadlines.
Carroll Foy is seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in January 2022. Virginia is the only state in which governors may not serve consecutive terms.
If elected, Carroll Foy would be first female governor in Virginia and the first Black female governor in the U.S. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination, also would have that distinction.
Carroll Foy faces a tough road to the Democratic nomination for governor amid a crowded field. Also vying for the nomination are McClellan; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has yet to formally launch his campaign but who created a campaign committee months ago to raise funds.
Among Republicans, the only declared candidate is former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, announced Sunday she would run as an independent in protest of the decision by GOP party leaders to hold a convection instead of a primary to pick their nominee.
Carroll Foy, a Petersburg native, is a criminal defense attorney and mother of young twin boys.
In 2003, she became one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.
During this year’s session Carroll Foy also became a key figure in Democrats’ successful push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, part of an effort to guarantee equal rights for women in the U.S. Constitution.
She also advocated for the decriminalization of marijuana and 12-week paid family and medical leave for all working Virginians, though her measures were rejected by more moderate members of the legislature.
