Carroll Foy to resign from House seat mid-term to focus on governor's race

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is resigning from her seat in the House of Delegates to focus on her campaign for governor of Virginia ahead of the 2021 election.

Carroll Foy launched her campaign for governor in the spring of last year, vowing to be a strong advocate for working-class Virginians. Stepping down now will allow Carroll Foy to actively raise funds for her campaign. Lawmakers are banned by state law from fundraising during the legislative session.

Carroll Foy is in the middle of her second two-year term and is stepping down just weeks before the start of the General Assembly session, leaving a vacancy that will be tough to fill in time for bill-filing deadlines.

“I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100% of my time on building a grassroots movement to meet this moment,” Carroll Foy said in a video her campaign published Monday evening.

“I was honored to serve the people of the 2nd district and proud of what we were able to accomplish. And now I'm ready to keep working for you as governor.”

The Washington Post first reported Carroll Foy's decision.