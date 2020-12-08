Carroll Foy to resign from House seat mid-term to focus on governor's race

Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, is resigning from her seat in the House of Delegates to focus on her campaign for governor of Virginia ahead of the 2021 election.
Carroll Foy launched her campaign for governor in the spring of last year, vowing to be a strong advocate for working-class Virginians. Stepping down now will allow Carroll Foy to actively raise funds for her campaign. Lawmakers are banned by state law from fundraising during the legislative session.
Carroll Foy is in the middle of her second two-year term and is stepping down just weeks before the start of the General Assembly session, leaving a vacancy that will be tough to fill in time for bill-filing deadlines.
“I’m stepping down from the House of Delegates to focus 100% of my time on building a grassroots movement to meet this moment,” Carroll Foy said in a video her campaign published Monday evening.
“I was honored to serve the people of the 2nd district and proud of what we were able to accomplish. And now I'm ready to keep working for you as governor.”
The Washington Post first reported Carroll Foy's decision.
Carroll Foy is seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, whose term expires in January 2022. Virginia is the only state in which governors may not serve consecutive terms.
If elected, Carroll Foy would be first female governor in Virginia and the first Black female governor in the U.S. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination, also would have that distinction.
McClellan said in a statement: “I have served the people of Virginia for 15 years and will continue to do so in the midst of this unprecedented crisis.
“I will always put public service first: That means fighting for my constituents to build a stronger and more equitable Virginia as we navigate the Coronavirus crisis every day. I look forward to working this session on legislation to support our workers and small businesses, invest in Virginia’s education system from early childhood to career, stabilize and rebuild our economic and health care safety nets, and support families during the crisis. Virginians elected Democratic leaders to get things done in Richmond, and that’s exactly what I plan to do this legislative session and as Governor.”
Carroll Foy faces a tough road to the Democratic nomination for governor amid a crowded field. Also vying for the nomination are McClellan; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has yet to formally launch his campaign but who created a campaign committee months ago to raise funds.
Among Republicans, the only declared candidate is former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, announced Sunday she would run as an independent in protest of the decision by GOP party leaders to hold a convection instead of a primary to pick their nominee.
Carroll Foy, a Petersburg native, is a criminal defense attorney and mother of young twin boys.
In 2003, she became one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute.
During this year’s session Carroll Foy also became a key figure in Democrats’ successful push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, part of an effort to guarantee equal rights for women in the U.S. Constitution.
She also advocated for the decriminalization of marijuana and 12-week paid family and medical leave for all working Virginians, though her measures were rejected by more moderate members of the legislature.
