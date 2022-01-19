Castorani drops out of GOP race in 7th; former Rep. Frank Wolf's grandson jumps into party battle in 10th

John Castorani is withdrawing from the battle for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, bowing to the personal priority of fatherhood and the political reality of a newly drawn congressional district anchored in the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg suburbs.

Castorani, an Orange County resident who just turned 30 years old, said Wednesday that the new district, part of a congressional map the Virginia Supreme Court approved late last month, would make it impossible for him to beat Spanberger - but not for the right Republican.

"We need to coalesce around someone who can actually get it done," he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Castorani said he's also getting out of the race to spend more time with his 7-month-old son, Slade, a priority that became stronger over Christmas. "Watching him open presents was just an eye-opener," he said. "I just don't want to miss that."

The GOP field remains crowded, but Castorani is leaning toward endorsing either Derrick Anderson, a Spotsylvania County native and former Special Forces combat veteran, or Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor who is backed by the campaign team that helped Republican Glenn Youngkin become governor.