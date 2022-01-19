Castorani drops out of GOP race in 7th; former Rep. Frank Wolf's grandson jumps into party battle in 10th

John Castorani is withdrawing from the battle for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, bowing to the personal priority of fatherhood and the political reality of a newly drawn congressional district anchored in the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg suburbs.
Castorani, an Orange County resident who just turned 30 years old, said Wednesday that the new district, part of a congressional map the Virginia Supreme Court approved late last month, would make it impossible for him to beat Spanberger - but not for the right Republican.
"We need to coalesce around someone who can actually get it done," he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Castorani said he's also getting out of the race to spend more time with his 7-month-old son, Slade, a priority that became stronger over Christmas. "Watching him open presents was just an eye-opener," he said. "I just don't want to miss that."
The GOP field remains crowded, but Castorani is leaning toward endorsing either Derrick Anderson, a Spotsylvania County native and former Special Forces combat veteran, or Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor who is backed by the campaign team that helped Republican Glenn Youngkin become governor.
"Both of them of have a very good pedigree and résumé to beat Abigail Spanberger," he said.
The potential Republican field also includes state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Prince William educator Gina Ciarcia; Stafford resident Gary Adkins; and, at least for now, Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland.
Castorani, a former defense and civilian intelligence operative who supported Special Forces in combat zones, said he lacks the political base that Vega has in Prince William, with more than 35% of voters in the new district, and Anderson has in Spotsylvania, with almost 18% of the new district' voters.
A resident of Orange, he grew up in neighboring Louisa County, which is part of the current 7th District, but not the new one.
"It's Yesli and Derrick," he said, adding that he expects to make an endorsement soon.
Meanwhile, the Republican field of candidates just grew in the neighboring 10th Congressional District for the nomination contest to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.
Caleb Max, grandson of former 10th District Rep. Frank Wolf, announced Wednesday that he will run for the nomination in the new district, with more than half of its voters living in his native Loudoun County.
"My campaign will be focused on country, community and common sense," Max said in his campaign announcement.
The Republican field already includes four candidates, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, representing the Brentsville District, leads the field in fundraising, with almost $331,00 raised through the end of September. The other candidates are John Beatty, Mike Clancy and Theresa Coates Ellis.
Wolf, a Republican, held the10th District seat from 1981 - after defeating Democratic Rep. Joe Fisher in the 1980 elections that brought President Ronald Reagan into the White House - until his retirement in 2015.
Max is a businessman who started a landscaping company, Caleb's Country Services Inc., as a teenager and expanded it to serve a five-county area. He also owns a delicatessen in Reston and a beef cattle farm in Round Hill in western Loudoun, where he lives.
(804) 649-6964