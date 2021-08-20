Census figures reveal extent of Democrats' inroads, Republicans' challenge in Virginia

Ramadan, now an adjunct professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, suspended his membership in the GOP when the party nominated Donald Trump in 2016. Ramadan now says he is an independent, but he still speaks fondly of President Ronald Reagan.

On Twitter Ramadan has pinned a video of Reagan's final speech in the White House in January 1989 in which Reagan extolled immigrants as "the great life force of each generation of new Americans."

Ramadan, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, says that in the 1990s, Republicans' message appealed to many immigrants who agreed on issues of small government and family values, as well as the importance of entrepreneurship.

In the Trump era, he said, perceived hostility to immigrant populations has turned voters away. Ramadan said he often thinks of an adage from Republican Dick Armey, a former U.S. House majority leader from Texas.

"You can't call the girl ugly all year long, then invite her to the prom and expect her to go."

The Republicans' path forward is to embrace and welcome Virginia's diversity, the former delegate said.