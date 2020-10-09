Central State considers mass testing to control COVID-19 outbreak

Central State Hospital is considering mass testing of patients for COVID-19 in response to an outbreak that has infected at least 20 patients and 17 employees at the overcrowded state mental institution near Petersburg.

Brandi Justice, a clinical psychologist recently named interim CEO at the hospital, said the state is discussing whether to conduct point prevalence surveys - a mass test to detect the spread of the coronavirus disease at a point in time - because of an outbreak that has required isolation of more than half of the patients in one 60-bed building for patients for long-term treatment and rehabilitation.

In addition to confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has identified six patients who show symptoms of the virus but are awaiting test results and seven who either have declined testing or have a roommate who has tested positive. Two patients are being treated medically at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, and 11 are "considered in recovery" because Justice said 10 days have passed since they last showed symptoms.