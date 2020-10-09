Central State considers mass testing to control COVID-19 outbreak

Central State Hospital is considering mass testing of patients for COVID-19 in response to an outbreak that has infected at least 20 patients and 17 employees at the overcrowded state mental institution near Petersburg.
Brandi Justice, a clinical psychologist recently named interim CEO at the hospital, said the state is discussing whether to conduct point prevalence surveys - a mass test to detect the spread of the coronavirus disease at a point in time - because of an outbreak that has required isolation of more than half of the patients in one 60-bed building for patients for long-term treatment and rehabilitation.
In addition to confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital has identified six patients who show symptoms of the virus but are awaiting test results and seven who either have declined testing or have a roommate who has tested positive. Two patients are being treated medically at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, and 11 are "considered in recovery" because Justice said 10 days have passed since they last showed symptoms.
The outbreak also has strained the hospital's nursing staff, with 12 employees testing positive in Building 95, where all of the affected patients live. Four employees of the maximum-security forensic unit and one member of the hospital's administrative staff also have tested positive. The hospital has been able to avoid mandatory overtime or implementation of an emergency staffing plan, Justice said, because a number of employees have volunteered to work the maximum amount of overtime, or up to 24 hours a week without an exception.
Central State, whose buildings date as far back as 1939 on a sprawling campus in Dinwiddie County, considered using a vacant building to isolate affected patients, but that would require the hospital to close a unit on the maximum-security forensic unit to supply enough staff.
"We want to be able to avoid closing a unit in maximum security as long as possible," Justice said on Thursday.
Central State, established 150 years ago as the first mental institution for Blacks in the United States and desegregated since 1968, is scheduled for replacement with a compact, modern building. At present it has a series of old buildings that aren't easily adaptable to isolating patients who are infected or presumed positive for a potentially lethal communicable disease.
"It would be so much easier," Justice said.
The hospital tests patients twice a day for symptoms and requires employees to undergo a check before entering or leaving. The state has tightened review of potential COVID-19 infection before admitting patients to state behavioral health institutions, but does not require a negative test, said Lauren Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
"We don't require a negative COVID test prior to admission," Cunningham said in an email message on Friday. "We require 1) that a COVID-19 screening questionnaire is completed and 2) that a COVID-19 test is offered and conducted on patients requesting admission to state hospitals but do not require that there is a result unless there is a high suspicion for COVID-19 due to symptoms or other risk factors."
She said the state also directs hospitals not to accept anyone without a test if there is "high suspicion" of COVID-19 because of symptoms or if they would be admitted to a geriatric facility or a medical unit within a state facility.
The COVID-19 pandemic initially reduced pressure on Virginia's overcrowded system of behavioral health institutions, but that changed in July after the state began loosening restrictions on businesses and public life. A series of outbreaks since has killed nine patients - all at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Nottoway County - and a nurse at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville.
Central State has not yet halted admissions to its civil units, which were operating at full capacity of their 166 beds on Thursday. Previously, the state had halted and then resumed admissions at Piedmont, Southern Virginia and the Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church. It also halted admissions at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton, but has restored them on a limited basis.
The system has 67 active cases of COVID-19 among patients and employees in the state institutions with 92 tests pending and 374 presumed to have recovered from the disease.
Controlling the spread of COVID-19 is harder in Central State and other institutions housing patients who can decline testing or to wear protective face masks, or be unable to comply with public health precautions because of their conditions. Justice said the hospital isolates patients as potentially infected if they refuse testing.
More than half of the residents of Building 95, where the outbreak is centered, were committed under criminal proceedings as "not guilty by reason of insanity," so passes to visit the community are "critical" to their rehabilitation and ability to eventually win conditional release, Justice said.
Patients are screened for passes based on their condition and their ability to follow public health guidelines in the community, but she said they pose no more of a risk of spreading COVID-19 than employees who travel between the hospital and their homes.
"We're all created equal when we go into the community," Justice said. "It's what we do in the community that keeps people safe."
