Central State employee dies of COVID-19, second at state mental hospitals

"We are incredibly grateful to the teams in our facilities and Central Office who worked hard to help get staff vaccinated over the last two months," she said.

However, Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of a joint subcommittee studying reforms of the state behavioral health system, expressed concern that so many employees have not received the vaccination against a disease that has raged through state mental hospitals and other facilities.

"You can't force people to take vaccines," Deeds said Friday. "But it's getting to be where it's a serious problem."

Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has infected almost 1,700 patients and employees at state behavioral health facilities, according to the department's website. Currently, the facilities have 44 active cases and 11 tests pending, while 1,603 people have recovered from the illness.

Most recently, the institute in Danville is experiencing its third large outbreak of the disease, with two employees and 11 patients testing positive for the virus as of Friday.

Cunningham would not say exactly when the technician died at Central State or whether it occurred before vaccinations against COVID-19 had been offered there.