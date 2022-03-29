CEOs pledge $4.7B to aid minority business from Baltimore to Richmond

Minority businesses and communities from Baltimore to Richmond stand to benefit from a $4.7 billion pledge from the Greater Washington Partnership.

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the contribution Wednesday at Washington's Howard University, where she earned an undergraduate degree.

The effort to boost minority business ownership over the next five years comes from 25 major players across the region, including JPMorgan Chase, Howard University, Amazon, CapitalOne, and Exelon.

“The scope of this investment in this region is unparalleled and shows the deep commitment of our business community to create a more fair and inclusive economy,” said Peter L. Scher, Vice Chairman at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and board chair of the Greater Washington Partnership.

The funds are to be directed via:

* $2.6 billion toward supplier diversity procurement spending, with a priority to spend with Black- and Latinx-owned businesses

* $1.5 billion in racial equity efforts to boost wealth-building opportunities in underrepresented communities, such as direct corporate investments in affordable housing and in community organizations that are leading equity initiatives;

* $619 million in access to capital through direct investment in local community development financial Institutions and minority depository institutions

The partnership said in a release that it projects the supplier diversity component to generate about $3.5 billion in revenue for small and medium-sized businesses over five years and create about 4,000 jobs annually.

Under the racial equity component, the partnership said that since January 2021 the Amazon Housing Equity Fund has committed nearly $800 million in low-rate loans and grants in its headquarters region "to create and preserve more than 4,400 affordable homes."

“By building on what’s already working and supporting Black and Latinx-owned businesses in this region through supplier diversity efforts and strategic capital investments, we have a tremendous opportunity to build an economy that is more equitable, resilient, and prosperous for all," said Francesca Ioffreda, the partnership’s vice president for Inclusive Growth & Talent Initiatives.

Tom Farrell, who died in April 2021, a day after stepping down as the leader of Dominion Energy, was a founding director of the Greater Washington Partnership, a corporate-led policy organization for the region stretching from Richmond through the Washington, D.C., area to Baltimore.

The partnership, founded in late 2016, was then an alliance of 21 CEOs from Richmond to Baltimore sought unite a “super-region” that features an interconnected transportation system and attracts young talent that was looking elsewhere.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, and Isabella C. Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration also are expected to attend Wednesday's event at Howard.