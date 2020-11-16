Charges reportedly dismissed against Sen. Louise Lucas stemming from damage to Confederate statue

A Portsmouth judge on Monday reportedly dismissed felony charges against Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and other African American leaders stemming from their roles in the June 10 toppling of a Confederate monument.

News outlets in Hampton Roads report that the defendants were in court Monday morning for what was to have been a pretrial hearing.

Lucas, a senator since 1992, is president pro tempore and presides over the Senate in the absence of the lieutenant governor.

Lucas was charged with conspiring to commit a felony, and felony injury to a public monument in excess of $1,000.

Supporters of Lucas criticized the severity of the charges and their timing, coming a day before the General Assembly convened for a special session to take up measures related to COVID-19 and racial injustice.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said in August that the charges were the result of a weekslong investigation into the June 10 incident, which left a local man critically injured after the statue fell on him during a protest.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that Greene held a news conference and said she has been fired and that she plans to sue, asserting wrongful termination.