Charles City among six counties holding advisory referendums on Confederate statues

Charles City County is one of six Virginia counties holding advisory referendums Tuesday, asking voters what officials should do with the locality's Confederate statues.

As of 8 p.m. the Board of Elections did not yet have definitive results on the referendums.

A state law that took effect July 1 allows local governments to ask voters their opinion before removing Civil War monuments or taking other actions that would accurately reflect the context the statues were erected in — the end of Reconstruction and the beginning of the Jim Crow era, with its racially discriminatory laws.

The advisory referendums come in a year of racial reckoning as the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis sparked protests in Richmond and around the country.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of Confederate statues without holding a referendum. A Richmond Circuit Court judge recently ruled that Gov. Ralph Northam has the authority to remove the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, but the statue remain standing. Opponents who challenged the governor's authority in circuit court have appealed the case to the state Supreme Court.