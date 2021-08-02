Chase calls for 'forensic audit' of Virginia's elections

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, rallied with several dozen supporters outside the state Capitol on Monday to call for a "forensic audit" of Virginia's electoral process.

Since the November election former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have continued to promote debunked or unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that election officials and courts have rejected. Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points.

"It's so imperative that we make 100% sure that voters have 100% confidence in our election process," Chase said at the Capitol Monday speaking in front of supporters holding homemade signs.

"It's important that we audit Virginia. It's important we have a forensic audit, not the faux audit that the State Board of Elections did."

Chase said that when the General Assembly makes decisions Virginians need to know that "these people are elected by we the people" and that the decisions they make "are what the people want."

In March the Virginia Department of Elections said that election administrators around the state had completed an audit of ballot scanner machines used in the November elections in which Biden defeated Trump and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., beat Republican Daniel Gade.