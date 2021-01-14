Chase, facing possible censure in Senate, defends pro-Trump rallies in Washington

Biden will be inaugurated, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Wednesday. Virginia has shut down all public access to the state Capitol and the surrounding Capitol Square and the complex housing the seat of government because of an FBI warning of possible armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and 50 state capitol buildings in the days leading to the inauguration.

The state also has denied permits requested by four liberal public interest groups to hold demonstrations on Capitol Square Monday on what traditionally is Lobby Day because it coincides with the federal holiday to celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Chase acknowledged the violence at the Capitol and specifically mourned the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer as part of a crowd trying to forcibly break into a congressional chamber as lawmakers fled to safety.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a head injury he received during the violence and three other participants died of medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer later took his own life.

Chase said: "I’m calling for peace, but I think it’s important for those in this body to understand what other Virginians are thinking right now and why they are upset."