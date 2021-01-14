Chase, facing possible censure in Senate, defends pro-Trump rallies in Washington

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, defied Senate Democrats' calls for her possible censure on Thursday and defended protests that later turned into an assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump's failed re-election campaign.
Chase, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, said "these were not rioters and looters" at the two pro-Trump rallies she attended Jan. 6 outside the Capitol and on the National Mall. Chase had returned to her hotel before the rallies led to a violent insurrection that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and caused members of Congress to flee to shelter for their safety.
"These were patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country," she said, using a "point of personal privilege" as a member of the Senate that drew a forceful rebuke from the Republican leader in the chamber.
As for the mob assault at the Capitol, Chase said "it’s wrong what happened and I stand against the violence," but on Thursday she again voiced conspiracy theories about widespread election fraud.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, reminded Chase that a "point of personal privilege is not to be prostituted for an individual's personal political promotion" or "for advocating a candidacy and campaign on the floor of the Senate."
Norment added: "While I abhor history being revised, I would hope we would focus on Virginia issues."
A resolution introduced by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, and nine other Senate Democrats seeks to censure Chase "for fomenting insurrection in the United States" by making what it calls "inflammatory statements" surrounding the "Stop the Steal" protests she attended that led to the attack on the Capitol.
The resolution says censure requires a majority vote under the Virginia Senate's rules.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for the second time in his one term as president for allegedly "inciting insurrection" in a Jan. 6 speech that called for protesters to march on the Capitol as Congress prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Chase called the proposed censure resolution, pending in a Senate committee, "completely outrageous." She accused the Democrats who sponsored it of hypocrisy for supporting protests last summer against police treatment of Blacks, asserting that some protests turned violent in Richmond and other cities.
She also leveled a pointed attack against "career politicians" whom she said had "betrayed us and turned our once prosperous commonwealth into a cesspool of poverty, racism, corruption and heavy-handed government control."
"The people of America had no one to fight for them until Trump," Chase said. "The people of Virginia had no one to fight for us until me – and like the president I tell the truth and I don’t surrender."
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, scorned Chase's description of Trump supporters she saw Jan. 6 as "every day, ordinary citizens dressed in patriotic gear, many draping the American flag around their shoulders."
Saslaw, who is Jewish, reminded her that some who attacked the Capitol displayed slogans, insignias and other symbols of white supremacist or anti-Semitic organizations.
"Having an American flag draped over your shoulders doesn't make you a patriot," he snapped, "particularly if you have a Nazi insignia under it or a Camp Auschwitz T-shirt. Get that straight!"
CNN reported that a rioter who wore a sweatshirt marked "Camp Auschwitz" at the Capitol Jan. 6 was arrested Wednesday in Newport News.
Chase, who had advertised her planned Senate speech on social media, repeated Trump's unfounded allegations of voter fraud in states that swung the election to Biden.
Democrats derided Chase's unproved allegations, which Saslaw described as "a fairy tale."
Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, a sponsor of the censure resolution, said, "Repeating lies and conspiracy theories doesn't make them true."
Biden will be inaugurated, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Wednesday. Virginia has shut down all public access to the state Capitol and the surrounding Capitol Square and the complex housing the seat of government because of an FBI warning of possible armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and 50 state capitol buildings in the days leading to the inauguration.
The state also has denied permits requested by four liberal public interest groups to hold demonstrations on Capitol Square Monday on what traditionally is Lobby Day because it coincides with the federal holiday to celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chase acknowledged the violence at the Capitol and specifically mourned the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter who was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer as part of a crowd trying to forcibly break into a congressional chamber as lawmakers fled to safety.
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a head injury he received during the violence and three other participants died of medical emergencies. Another Capitol Police officer later took his own life.
Chase said: "I’m calling for peace, but I think it’s important for those in this body to understand what other Virginians are thinking right now and why they are upset."
She defended Trump supporters whom she said "feel like the election was stolen" through state laws she said were enacted "under the pretense" of guarding the public against the spread of COVID-19 in a pandemic that has raged for almost a year.
Chase faulted Virginia Democrats who last year used new majorities in the Senate and House of Delegates to pass laws that expanded the ability of registered voters to cast absentee ballots by mail or by depositing them in secure drop boxes. She also specifically challenged decisions to eliminate a requirement that voters show a photo ID at polling places or require a witness signature on absentee ballots.
"In Virginia, I blame Democrats for passing some of the most egregious election laws," she said.
Biden defeated Trump by more than 451,000 votes in Virginia, or about 10 percentage points, and received the state's 13 electoral votes as part of his 306-232 margin to win the presidency.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, defended Virginia's new election laws as good for democracy.
"We had a record turnout of voters - this is a good thing," Favola said Thursday. "We should not be afraid to empower the people whose work we are supposed to be doing."
