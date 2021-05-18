Chase says she supports Youngkin; does not plan to run as independent

Unsuccessful GOP gubernatorial contender Amanda Chase is mostly ending questions about whether she plans to run for governor as an independent, saying Tuesday she supports GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin.

Chase, a state senator from Chesterfield, said she congratulated Youngkin last week. She finished third in the GOP convention balloting for governor behind Youngkin and investor Pete Snyder.

"At this point, I'm planning on supporting (Youngkin)," Chase said. "I'm not planning on running as an independent. ... I'm not likely to at this point."

She said Youngkin, former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, has "an incredible chance to win" in the fall because he can self fund with his personal wealth and perform well in Northern Virginia.

Chase, who had urged GOP officials to pick the party's nominee in a primary, had repeatedly threatened to run as an independent. She had asserted that state GOP officials had "rigged" the process in favor of Snyder.

Chase said Tuesday she considered running as an independent "only if Pete Snyder won. That was my contingency for running as an independent."