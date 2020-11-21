Chase says Virginia Democrats 'hate white people' and want Richmond registrar out because she's white

“Give me a break,” Chase said Saturday. “If they’re going to go after [Showalter] they need to go after the Henrico registrar and the Chesterfield registrar.”

Without specifying Henrico or Chesterfield, Showalter said she does not disagree with Chase that “there were errors made in other registrars’ offices around the state.”

As for her situation, Showalter said: “I take exception to how it has been handled” by the state Democratic Party, and reiterated: “I certainly hope it is not racial.”

In a letter to the Richmond Electoral Board listing concerns with Showalter’s handling of the election, local and state Democratic officials said she did not comply with the state’s open records laws and new election rules intended to help voters who mailed absentee ballots correct errors.

The letter also questioned Showalter’s handling of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city’s election office and significant corrections to the vote count in two Richmond City Council races. (The State Board of Elections delayed state certification of Virginia’s voter tallies by two days because of the coronavirus outbreak at the Richmond office.)

Reading from a prepared statement Thursday, Showalter said she does not intend to quit.