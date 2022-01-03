Chase scraps bid for Congress now that 7th District has moved to Northern Virginia

Chase's next opponent is likely another incumbent, Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, after the court's new Senate map put them into the same district.

Chase said Monday she is glad the final congressional map kept western Chesterfield and western Henrico in the same congressional district, even though Wittman lives in Montross, near the Potomac River on the Northern Neck.

"I think that was a good move," she said in a telephone interview.

Chase last year sought the GOP nomination for governor, finishing third behind Glenn Youngkin, who will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 15.

Before the Supreme Court moved the 7th District out of the Richmond suburbs, 10 Republicans had filed to run against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who said last week that she will run for a third term in the new district, even though it doesn't include her current home in western Henrico County.

Congressional representatives don't have to live in the districts they represent, but Spanberger has not said whether she plans to move to the new district. She had won twice in the old district.