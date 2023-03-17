COLONIAL HEIGHTS — An early face-to-face clash Thursday in the 2023 primary election wars pitted two sides of the modern Republican Party against each other.

It also featured two women — one of whom is a state senator — who say they’re not politicians, against a one-term former state senator.

State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who calls herself “Trump in heels,” is seeking reelection to a third term in a newly drawn 12th District. Former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, who represented a preredistricting constituency compromising part of northern Chesterfield County and Richmond, is bidding to return to the body. Tina Ramirez, founder of a nonprofit that focuses on religious freedom, is making a run for state Senate after a brief campaign last year for the GOP nomination in the 7th Congressional District.

The three met Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights organization that lobbies in the General Assembly.

“There are different types of Republicans,” Chase said during the forum at the American Legion Hall in Colonial Heights. “You need someone with backbone and you know I have it.” She was speaking about her support of “constitutional carry,” the ability to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Sturtevant told the audience: “I am running for the Senate because Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares saved our commonwealth two years ago.” He said the governor needs a Republican majority in the Senate in the last two years of his term.

Ramirez said: “When I see what is happening in our schools, I am very concerned.” She added: “For me, the Second Amendment and the First Amendment are very personal.”

The forum focused exclusively on firearms issues. All three candidates shared positions in opposing universal background checks, bills to regulate homemade guns, Red Flag laws and repeal of Virginia’s machine gun ban. Sturtevant said he regretted his vote in 2019 for a Red Flag bill that ultimately was left to die in the Senate Finance Committee.

“I whiffed that,” he said.

Asked about guns in public buildings, Ramirez said “there shouldn’t be any gun-free zones." Later, when asked about carrying guns in schools, she and Chase said there shouldn’t be any restrictions for law-abiding citizens.

“There are three great candidates here but I’m the only one who’s carrying,” Chase said.

Sturtevant said he brings an ability to carry the relatively more Democratic northern portions of the county, just added to the district, while Chase said she’s been undefeated “even in blue waves.”

The newly drawn district leans Republican and went 56.7% for Youngkin in 2021. One Democrat, Natan McKenzie, has announced a run for the seat, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Chase, a cofounder of the General Assembly’s transparency caucus, says she consistently pushes for gun rights, term limits and freedom from mask mandates.

Her 17 bills and two resolutions this year, all of which were killed in committee, included an anti-abortion measure saying life begins at conception, proposed repeal of local ordinances barring guns in parks and recreation centers, and bans on medical transgender treatment for minors and requirements for COVID-19 vaccination.

She is currently not a member of the Senate Republican Caucus and was censured by the Senate in 2021 for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct,” including a lack of civility and making false and misleading statements. The censure mentions her clash with a Capitol Police officer in 2019 over a parking space.

Ramirez’s Hardwired Global nonprofit develops children’s books and educational material to improve religious freedom overseas, continuing a focus from her days with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. Last year, she told conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck that the U.S. has abandoned Christians in Afghanistan.

She describes herself as a single mother who champions conservative values and supports the American family. She has tweeted that Virginia teacher unions promote critical race theory, radical gender ideas and forced masking.

Ramirez opposes abortion and says she will push to end Virginia’s requirement for a permit for concealed carrying of firearms. She said she wants to expand access to telemedicine and decrease regulations that stifle growth and competition in the medical field. She says she will seek to put an end to what she describes as “toxic ‘cancel culture.’”

Sturtevant, a lawyer, moved from leading the nonprofit Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation to serving on the city School Board from 2012 until his election to the state Senate in 2015. He lost the seat to Democrat Ghazala Hashmi in 2019.

His 2019 legislation to authorize catastrophic health insurance plans — high-deductible, limited coverage plans for people under 30 or who qualify for a hardship exemption — passed the Senate and the House, overriding objections that it would undermine the Affordable Care Act, but Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed the measure. Northam also vetoed Sturtevant’s 2018 proposal to reduce the total number and type of required Standards of Learning assessments to the minimum requirements established by federal law.

With near-unanimous bipartisan support, the legislature passed Sturtevant’s 2017 bill providing for waiving any penalties related to taxes owed by a small business during its first two years of operation if the enterprise arranges an installment agreement with the tax commissioner for the payment of taxes. Northam signed the measure into law.

A number of GOP state senators so far are backing Sturtevant, whose $231,867 campaign fund included donations of $5,000 from state Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake; $3,000 from Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City; $1,000 from state Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier; and $500 each from state Sens. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, and Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg.

Ramirez has the largest campaign war chest, a total of $249,053 buoyed by a $145,000 transfer from her unsuccessful run for Congress. Chase’s $157,000 includes a $56,506 transfer from an earlier campaign fund.

The new 12th Senate District, covering a bit more than half of Chesterfield as well as Colonial Heights, includes 89,107 voters from Chase’s current district, while adding 66,388 from the district Hashmi now represents. That includes portions of northern-most Chesterfield and the area around Ettrick in the far south of the county, which include the county’s few Democratic strongholds. The portions of Chase’s current district that were carved off with redistricting include an area around Chester as well as Amelia County.