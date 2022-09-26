Cheney faults Youngkin's plan to campaign with election denier in Ariz.

Rep. Liz Cheney says she thinks Glenn Youngkin is doing a good job as governor of Virginia, but faults his plan to campaign next month with election denier Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor of Arizona.

“We cannot see an accommodation like that,” Cheney said Saturday at the Texas Tribune’s TribFest in Austin.

Cheney, a Republican and a member of the House January 6 committee, lost her congressional seat in an August Wyoming primary. She now says she will fight to keep Republicans who deny the 2020 election results from winning governorships — even if it means campaigning for their opponents.

“This is a much bigger issue for us than the ‘22 cycle and the ‘24 cycle,” Cheney said.

“It’s about whether we’re going to demand of our elected officials that they fulfill their oaths of office and whether we’re going to recognize that partisanship has to have a limit.”

Cheney cited Youngkin as an example.

“I think, for example, that Governor Youngkin in Virginia is doing a good job. I think he’s demonstrated that he’s somebody that has not bought into the toxin of Donald Trump.”

But Cheney faulted Youngkin’s decision to campaign with Lake, who has said Joe Biden lost “a corrupt, stolen election” and “should not be in the White House.” She said Saturday that Lake is “dangerous.”

“And that’s the kind of thing we cannot see in our party,” Cheney said of Youngkin campaigning for Lake. “We cannot see an accommodation like that. And I think it’s very important that we be clear about that.”

Asked if she plans to campaign for Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state and the Democratic candidate in Arizona, Cheney said: “I am going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.”

Asked for comment, Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, referred to his comments at TribFest the day before.

Youngkin said he wants to make the case that Republican governors have successfully led states through the pandemic, in such areas as job recovery and mitigating learning loss.

“What I firmly believe is that all states deserve a Republican governor,” Youngkin said.

“I am comfortable supporting Republican candidates and we don’t agree on everything,” he added. “I have said that I firmly believe that Joe Biden was elected president. I have to say in all candor I wish he wasn’t, because I don’t think he’s done a good job for America.”

On Tuesday, Youngkin campaigns in Alpharetta, Ga., north of Atlanta, with Gov. Brian Kemp, who did not support Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Kemp defeated a Trump-backed rival in a May primary.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who also spoke at TribFest, said all of the GOP’s other potential presidential hopefuls are waiting on Trump to decide about a 2024 bid.

“Everybody’s waiting to see what Trump decides and the reality is he’s going to do what he wants to do,” Cruz said.

“There are some Republicans who are beating their chest and running around saying, ‘I’m running no matter what. It doesn’t matter what Trump does.’

“That’s utter garbage,” Cruz said. “They’re all lying. It does matter. You’re not tethered to reality if you think it doesn’t make a difference whether he chooses to run or not.”

Cruz added: “I’ll tell you this: If he doesn’t run, everybody runs.”

He predicted that a contest without Trump could draw 20 GOP candidates or more.