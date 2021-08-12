Chesterfield judge says political donations listed in his name were from his wife

He said his wife made the donations online using a card that was in both of their names.

He said he sent the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission the information it requested, and the panel dismissed the complaint.

There's a large political sign for Mike Cherry for delegate on the Haulers' property on Woodpecker Road in southern Chesterfield. Cherry is a Republican candidate for state House in District 66 facing Democrat Katie Sponsler. They are running to succeed Cox, who did not seek re-election to his House seat because he ran for governor.

Hauler said his wife approved the sign after the Cherry campaign held a meet-and-greet at their property, where Patricia Hauler runs the special event business Dellwood Plantation.

"The Cherry organization approached my wife and said that they would like to do a meet and greet there, which they did do," Timothy Hauler said. "And they’re the ones that put the sign up. My wife was the one that approved that."

Cherry's finance reports show Patricia Hauler, listed as the event coordinator at Dellwood Plantation, provided $6,000 of in-kind event expenses April 24 to the Cherry campaign. The Cherry campaign paid $1,317.40 to Dellwood Plantation.