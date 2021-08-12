Chesterfield judge says political donations listed in his name were from his wife

A Chesterfield County substitute judge said two political donations listed in his name actually came from his wife through a joint account, and said state investigators dismissed a complaint against him.
Two donations of $250 listed as from Judge Timothy Hauler appeared on a campaign finance report of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox, a state delegate from Colonial Heights who was unsuccessful in this year's GOP nomination contest for governor.
Cox's finance report filed Jan. 15 showed the donations, with Hauler's name and address. Under the field for the donor's employer, the report said "retired."
Hauler is retired from the Chesterfield Circuit Court but continues to hear cases as a substitute judge.
The Canons of Judicial Conduct for the Commonwealth of Virginia forbid judges from making political donations, publicly endorsing a candidate for public office, or engaging in most political activity. "A judge must avoid all impropriety and appearance of impropriety," the canons say.
Hauler said someone made a complaint about the donations to the state's Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission, which investigates allegations of misconduct against judges.
"My wife made the contributions," Hauler said in an interview Thursday. "And they [the finance report] picked up my name as being the sole contributor, which was not the case at all."
He said his wife made the donations online using a card that was in both of their names.
He said he sent the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission the information it requested, and the panel dismissed the complaint.
There's a large political sign for Mike Cherry for delegate on the Haulers' property on Woodpecker Road in southern Chesterfield. Cherry is a Republican candidate for state House in District 66 facing Democrat Katie Sponsler. They are running to succeed Cox, who did not seek re-election to his House seat because he ran for governor.
Hauler said his wife approved the sign after the Cherry campaign held a meet-and-greet at their property, where Patricia Hauler runs the special event business Dellwood Plantation.
"The Cherry organization approached my wife and said that they would like to do a meet and greet there, which they did do," Timothy Hauler said. "And they’re the ones that put the sign up. My wife was the one that approved that."
Cherry's finance reports show Patricia Hauler, listed as the event coordinator at Dellwood Plantation, provided $6,000 of in-kind event expenses April 24 to the Cherry campaign. The Cherry campaign paid $1,317.40 to Dellwood Plantation.
