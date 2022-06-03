Chesterfield supervisor Haley resigns to join Miyares' office

Leslie Haley, the Midlothian district supervisor in Chesterfield, has resigned to take a senior job with Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Haley, a Republican, will start Monday as the new deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

Haley was elected to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors in 2015 and 2019 and has at times been the chair. She was previously a senior assistant ethics counsel at the Virginia State Bar, and she ran for attorney general in the four-person GOP nomination contest last year, which Miyares won.

“I first met Leslie on the campaign trail over a year ago and I have enjoyed getting to know her," Miyares said in a statement. "I have a deep respect for her dedication to ethics, the rule of law and serving Virginians."

Haley issued a video statement saying respectful disagreement can lead to mutual understanding.

"I listened a lot and learned a lot, and I think we’ve made incredible strides over the past seven years," she said of her time as a supervisor.

"I’m grateful for the expertise and dedication of the professional staff that serves the residents and businesses of Chesterfield and I'm honored to be part of the work that has been done."

Haley is a partner at the Park Haley LLP law firm, which focuses on ethics and business law. She served as the senior assistant ethics counsel at the Virginia State Bar for 14 years and is a past chair of the Greater Richmond Partnership,