Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley falls early in GOP nomination tally for attorney general

Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley will not become the Republican nominee for attorney general, falling to her three rivals in the first round of vote tallies from the state GOP convention.
Haley received 1,758 first choice votes from GOP convention delegates, far fewer than those for the two front-runners: 4,590 for Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach; and, 4,325 for Chuck Smith, a former head of the Virginia Beach GOP, according to unofficial tallies reported by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Jack White, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and a partner at a Tysons Corner law firm, received 1,881 first-choice votes, narrowly beating Haley. White moves on to the second round and Haley is eliminated.
Delegates who voted in Saturday's GOP statewide convention ranked the party's seven candidates for governor, six for lieutenant governor and four for attorney general in order of preference. Counters at the Richmond Marriott are tabulating results for attorney general first.
In the second round, the second choice votes of Haley's convention delegates will be apportioned among the remaining three candidates. The process continues until a candidate tops 50%.
Votes in the GOP contests are weighted. While 54,000 delegates signed up to participate, the party allocated a finite number of votes to party units representing counties and cities around the state. In some cases a county had hundreds more delegates than allotted votes, so the votes were apportioned as fractions of the total.
For instance, 2,338 convention delegates cast ballots in Chesterfield, which was allotted 606 votes.
Haley's fate was decided on her home turf: support for her in Chesterfield, where she practices law and has served as a supervisor since 2016, was not overwhelming. Miyares claimed wins in Henrico and Hanover counties and in the city of Richmond.
As voters who supported Haley see their votes reallocated to the other three candidates, it's not clear which candidate will benefit the most.
Party officials expected to have a victor in the nominating contest for attorney general by 10 p.m. Sunday. Counting in the race for governor will come next, followed by the race for lieutenant governor.
The Republican nominee for attorney general will face either incumbent Mark Herring, a Democrat who is seeking a third term, or Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk. Democrats will pick their statewide nominees in a June 8 primary.
Republicans, who have not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009, held the attorney general’s office from 1994 to 2014, when Herring took office.
As ballot counting in the GOP convention started with the attorney general's race, the contest with the fewest candidates, party officials said it would help the vote counters, called tellers, adjust to the process.
The counting began Sunday afternoon, when nearly 60 tellers, party officials, campaign observers and reporters coalesced at the hotel on East Broad Street.
The counting process started about three hours late, a delay campaign official said was caused in part by a security breach involving a member of the Marriott's service staff.
The staffer, according to campaign officials, entered the ballroom where the ballot boxes were being kept in order to replenish the beverage stand - a violation of the security protocol. The staff member came in through a service door without guards or signage banning entry.
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said the breach was noticed by campaign observers Sunday morning through the room's security footage. The staffer was interviewed and asked to sign an affidavit before the counting could begin.
Anderson said Sunday afternoon that the campaigns were satisfied with the investigation, and the party did not believe the nomination contests are compromised.
Another security hiccup, Anderson and a campaign observer said, was that a security officer hired by the party to guard the room was not present late Saturday night, prompting party and campaign staff to watch over the room while one was found.
Once counting began, it appeared to flow smoothly. Small cameras placed around the room lit up with blue lights. Head teller Kay Crews, hired by the party from Texas to lead the process, said counting was going faster than anticipated.
“I’ve never done anything this large, I was terrified coming in, but there are not a lot of people that could do this and I’ve got the credentials and the experience,” Crews said. “We started late, but by the end of the day, we made up the time we lost due to this housekeeper silliness.”
