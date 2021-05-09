Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley falls early in GOP nomination tally for attorney general

The counting began Sunday afternoon, when nearly 60 tellers, party officials, campaign observers and reporters coalesced at the hotel on East Broad Street.

The counting process started about three hours late, a delay campaign official said was caused in part by a security breach involving a member of the Marriott's service staff.

The staffer, according to campaign officials, entered the ballroom where the ballot boxes were being kept in order to replenish the beverage stand - a violation of the security protocol. The staff member came in through a service door without guards or signage banning entry.

Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said the breach was noticed by campaign observers Sunday morning through the room's security footage. The staffer was interviewed and asked to sign an affidavit before the counting could begin.

Anderson said Sunday afternoon that the campaigns were satisfied with the investigation, and the party did not believe the nomination contests are compromised.

Another security hiccup, Anderson and a campaign observer said, was that a security officer hired by the party to guard the room was not present late Saturday night, prompting party and campaign staff to watch over the room while one was found.