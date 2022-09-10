Chickahominy tribe receives $200,000 federal grant for child-care center

The Chickahominy Indian tribe will receive a $200,000 federal grant to build a child-care center to serve parents in four counties in the Richmond area and Peninsula - Henrico, Charles City, New Kent and James City.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, announced the grant, made by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, on Friday. The grant is financed through the Indigenous Communities Program under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.

"This center will help relieve some of the burdens families are facing and allow more parents and guardians to re-enter the workforce," McEachin said. "It will create new employment opportunities and bolster community and economic resiliency in the region."

The program is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan package to help tribal governments and indigenous communities carry out economic development projects that help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and bolster their economies.

"I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and am pleased to see it delivering for communities in our commonwealth," McEachin said.

The Chickahominy is one of six Virginia tribes that received federal recognition under the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017. The law was introduced by Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, and signed by then-President Donald Trump in early 2018.

It applies to the Chickahominy, Eastern Chickahominy, Upper Mattaponi, Rappahannock, Monacan and Nansemond tribes.

The Pamunkey Tribe, based in King William County, received federal recognition separately through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, in 2015.