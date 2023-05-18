The Chickahominy Indian Tribe will receive a $500,000 federal grant to plan a way to bridge the “digital divide” and expand the availability of high-speed internet in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribe, based in Charles City County, will use the planning grant awarded by the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program for engineering and feasibility studies to expand access to broadband telecommunications that proved essential for education and work during a three-year pandemic that put a premium on remote access to digital networks.

“Needless to say, the pandemic exacerbated the digital divide in a way that had not been experienced by the tribes,” said Adam Geisler, director of the federal program and a former leader of the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians in California.

The Chickahominy is one of six Virginia tribes recognized by federal law in 2018; the Pamunkey tribe received administrative recognition in 2016. The federal program awarded broadband grants of $473,350 to the Upper Mattaponi tribe in 2021 and $500,000 to the Pamunkey in 2022 to expand their access to high-speed internet services.

“Ultimately, broadband access translates to health and wellness via telehealth, better educational outcomes for our citizens, increased economic security for our tribe and citizens, better community connection for our citizens, and better citizen services due to increased government efficiency and coordination,” said Chickahominy Chief Stephen Adkins, whom Geisler called “a huge champion of tribal broadband.”

The money comes from $3 billion Congress approved in two emergency funding programs during the pandemic: the Consolidated Appropriations Act, signed by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Joe Biden in late 2021.

“Access to high-speed internet is essential in today’s connected society, but oftentimes our tribal communities in the commonwealth, and across the country, lack the necessary infrastructure to deploy broadband,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who played a lead role in negotiating both emergency funding bills.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who helped win federal recognition of the Chickahominy and other Virginia tribes five years ago, said, “Access to high-speed internet expands opportunities and is essential for remote work, distance learning, telehealth and more.”

While previous federal grants allowed the Upper Mattaponi and Pamunkey to begin expanding broadband access for tribal members, the new grant to the Chickahominy will pay for planning, engineering, feasibility and sustainability studies that will allow the tribe to seek additional aid from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to carry out the broadband plan.

The program awarded $5 million to the Chickahominy and nine other tribes, bringing the total to $1.77 billion given to 157 tribal entities — some of them consortiums. The program is reserving an additional $1 billion for tribes, such as the Chickahominy, which need time to develop a plan for addressing tribal broadband and internet needs in a second round of grant funding.

“They knew they had a problem, but they didn’t want to just start throwing money at it,” Geisler said.

The program has received more than 300 applications from 450 tribes. The federal government currently recognizes 574 Indian tribes, but the program also is open to state-recognized tribes, including three in Virginia in addition to the seven that already have federal recognition.

The tribes have been closely involved in developing the program, which is run with a staff of 15 people. “My whole team actually comes from Indian country,” Geisler said.

The government does not require the tribes to spend money to match the federal grants. “The community knows how to serve themselves better than we do at the D.C. level,” he said.

But Geisler, as a former tribal leader, said the program is a lifeline for tribes that have few other resources to get the services they need for their members.

“The reality is we’re helping people who, if the government doesn’t intervene, nobody’s coming,” he said.