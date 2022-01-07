Chief judge imposes new mask mandate on Richmond courts building

General District Chief Judge David Hicks said judges in Manchester are considering a new mask requirement for entering the building there.

"We're examining it," Hicks said Friday. "Literally, we have a meeting today and we probably are [reimposing the mandate] for consistency purposes."

Marchant said the decision to require masks to enter the main courts building was driven by the high positivity rate for COVID-19 infections - conservatively estimated at more than 30% on Friday - and concern about the health of visitors, staff and other vital players in the city courts system, especially jurors who are required to report for service.

He said he had been one of the judges in favor of loosening the requirement last spring because of the distribution of vaccinations, but agreed that reimposing it has become necessary.

"We want the public to be safe and feel safe," he said.

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard, who is responsible for courthouse security, said there is no court order requiring masks in Chesterfield. It’s left to the discretion of individual judges.

He also noted that the Virginia Supreme Court last year lifted the mask mandate that it imposed early in the pandemic for all state courts, but allows each court to decide whether to impose a mask requirement.

