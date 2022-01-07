Chief judge imposes new mask mandate on Richmond courts building

Face masks will be required again for anyone who enters the John Marshall Courts Building in Richmond, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 prompted the circuit court to reinstate a mandate that had been loosened last spring.
Chief Judge W. Reilly Marchant imposed the new policy on Friday, two days after the circuit court's seven judges met informally and reached what he called "a consensus decision" to reimpose the mandate.
"With the recent dramatic spike in infections, we should do what we can to help," Marchant said in an interview on Friday.
This is not the first time that masks have been required for entry to the city's main courts building since the COVID-19 pandemic began 22 months ago, but it tightens a policy that the circuit court had relaxed in May, when it allowed people who were vaccinated to enter the building without a face mask. People who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus have been asked to wear a mask.
Individual judges exercise discretion over the mask policy in their courtrooms.
A mask mandate has remained in place for juvenile and domestic relations courts at the Oliver Hill Courts Building in Shockoe Bottom, but the Richmond General District Court had relaxed its policy for entering the Marsh Manchester Courthouse in South Side.
General District Chief Judge David Hicks said judges in Manchester are considering a new mask requirement for entering the building there.
"We're examining it," Hicks said Friday. "Literally, we have a meeting today and we probably are [reimposing the mandate] for consistency purposes."
Marchant said the decision to require masks to enter the main courts building was driven by the high positivity rate for COVID-19 infections - conservatively estimated at more than 30% on Friday - and concern about the health of visitors, staff and other vital players in the city courts system, especially jurors who are required to report for service.
He said he had been one of the judges in favor of loosening the requirement last spring because of the distribution of vaccinations, but agreed that reimposing it has become necessary.
"We want the public to be safe and feel safe," he said.
Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard, who is responsible for courthouse security, said there is no court order requiring masks in Chesterfield. It’s left to the discretion of individual judges.
He also noted that the Virginia Supreme Court last year lifted the mask mandate that it imposed early in the pandemic for all state courts, but allows each court to decide whether to impose a mask requirement.
