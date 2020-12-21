Citizen applicants for Virginia redistricting commission skew white, male, over age 50

"What's at stake is fair and equitable representation. Historically what we've seen is minority communities, in particular the Black community, be disenfranchised. This is our opportunity to get it right."

Hashmi said that after seeing the data, she "personally asked a couple of people to apply, and began spreading the message to leadership in the Asian community and Hispanic community as well.

Virginians do not register by party. VPAP reported that 86 of the applicants described themselves as Democrats, 40 as Republicans, 73 listed no party and nine listed other. Six applicants did not respond to the question.

VPAP's profiles, showing that many of the applicants are older and comparatively affluent, could indicate that retirees are most confident that they have the time and wherewithal to devote perhaps 60 to 90 days to the task.

Seventeen of the applicants listed their income as below $50,000; 22 between $50,000 and $75,000; 46 between $76,000 and $100,000; 81 between $101,000 and $200,000; and 43 over $200,000.

According to VPAP, lawmakers on the commission will receive $300 a day for their work, while the citizen members of the commission will get $50 a day.