Civil rights groups skip ceremonial signing of marijuana bill, as Black-led activist group left out

Key civil rights groups involved in the effort to legalize marijuana in Virginia skipped a ceremonial signing of the legislation Wednesday, protesting the Northam administration's decision to exclude a key advocate from the event.

Marijuana Justice led by activist Chelsea Higgs Wise of Richmond was among groups that worked with the legislature on marijuana legalization, and eventually swayed political leaders to accelerate legalization of simple possession to this summer.

Invitations to Wednesday's event with Gov. Ralph Northam and legislative leaders went out to the ACLU of Virginia, Justice Forward Virginia and RISE for Youth, but not Marijuana Justice. In a statement, the ACLU of Virginia praised the signing of the legislation but said it was "deeply disappointed" the event was marred by the exclusion of Higgs Wise.

"From the beginning, Marijuana Justice has been instrumental in expanding our coalition’s ability to center the voices of directly impacted people in the policymaking process," leaders with the ACLU of Virginia said, joined by RISE for Youth. "One of our key values is to create an inclusive space around marijuana legalization, where many communities have a seat at the table. In defense of that principle, none of us attended the signing."