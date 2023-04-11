Harlan Crow, the Texas billionaire who has reportedly bankrolled holidays for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, donated to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 campaign, his political action committee and a PAC formed by Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Dallas-based Crow Holdings has given $25,000 to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, $15,000 to Youngkin’s campaign for governor and $10,000 to WinsomePAC.

The donations occurred between 2021 and 2022 — before ProPublica reported Crow’s decades-long friendship with Thomas and previously undisclosed luxury trips and gifts. Some legal analysts say Thomas’ refusal to disclose the gift-giving from Crow might skirt ethics rules.

Following reports of Thomas’ failure to disclose gifts from Crow — and subsequent reports that Crow collects Nazi memorabilia, among other historical artifacts — the Democratic Party of Virginia reacted, calling Youngkin and Crow “BFFs” in an email Monday.

On Twitter, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who was Virginia’s first Jewish speaker of the House of Delegates, noted that she had an opportunity this year to work with Youngkin on efforts to combat antisemitism in Virginia. She urged the governor to “do the right thing and return the $40,000 (he) accepted from Harlan Crow.”

Youngkin’s and Earle-Sears’ political action committees did not respond to requests for comment by the time of this publication.

Crow’s donations to Youngkin’s campaign and the political action committees are not unusual, as Crow is a longtime GOP donor. He has given money to various high-profile Republicans in and out of his state, including Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Jon Huntsman, a former Utah governor who served as an ambassador under Republican and Democratic presidents.

Crow previously donated $1,000 to Bob McDonnell’s campaign for governor in 2009 and $25,000 to Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli’s campaign for governor in 2013.

Notable Texans who have received donations from Crow include Sen. Ted Cruz, a 2016 presidential hopeful; then-Rep. Louie Gohmert (who has collaborated with Rep. Bob Good, R-5th) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Like Youngkin, Abbott is among the names pundits tout as a potential candidate for national office.

