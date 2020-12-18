 Skip to main content
Clarification from Politics
While her birth date is unclear, Sakakawea, a Native American woman who aided Lewis and Clark, might be depicted as a teenager on one of North Dakota’s statues in the U.S. Capitol. An A1 story Thursday about a state panel recommending Barbara Johns for a statue in Statuary Hall said no teenagers are depicted in the collection.

