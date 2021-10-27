Clock ticking for Congress to act on spending bills, especially for Va. Democrats

For both senators, the deadline for congressional action is intensified in Virginia by a deadlocked race for governor - as well as elections to determine political control of the House of Delegates - that political analysts say is affected by the failure to pass an infrastructure bill that the Senate approved by a wide, bipartisan margin in August.

"That's the crux of the problem - the perception that the Democrats in Washington can't get things done," said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

The political challenge for Biden was apparent from protests by climate change activists who tried to disrupt his speech in Arlington County on Tuesday night on behalf of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was entering the final week of the governor's race in a virtual tie with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The focal point of the protest was part of the Line 3 oil pipeline proposed in northern Minnesota, which activists shouted for the president to cancel when he spoke for McAuliffe at a rally three months earlier in Arlington. This time, they also voiced their unhappiness at concessions on climate change that Biden has been making in trying to broker a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to win their support for a slimmed-down budget package.