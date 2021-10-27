Clock ticking for Congress to act on spending bills, especially for Va. Democrats

The clock is ticking on Congress to act on a pair of spending packages, and Virginia's senators are happy for the impending deadlines, with Democrats looking for a boost from Washington going into state elections next week.
Federal funding for transportation programs across the country is set to expire unless the House of Representatives approves a $1 trillion package of infrastructure improvements and sends it to President Joe Biden for his signature by Sunday.
"This is a real deadline and it needs to be met," Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
Biden, meanwhile, is looking for Congress to provide him proof that the United States is committed to battling climate change as he heads to Rome for a meeting of the G-20 nations and then to Scotland for a United Nations summit on slowing global warming.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said the president would have the leverage he needs if Congress passes the infrastructure bill, including investments in clean sources of energy, and a larger budget bill that includes $500 billion in tax incentives to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.
"I do think the combined package ... is a profound statement that the U.S. is going to be innovative and aggressive in tackling climate change," Kaine said in a separate media briefing on Wednesday.
For both senators, the deadline for congressional action is intensified in Virginia by a deadlocked race for governor - as well as elections to determine political control of the House of Delegates - that political analysts say is affected by the failure to pass an infrastructure bill that the Senate approved by a wide, bipartisan margin in August.
"That's the crux of the problem - the perception that the Democrats in Washington can't get things done," said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
The political challenge for Biden was apparent from protests by climate change activists who tried to disrupt his speech in Arlington County on Tuesday night on behalf of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was entering the final week of the governor's race in a virtual tie with Republican Glenn Youngkin.
The focal point of the protest was part of the Line 3 oil pipeline proposed in northern Minnesota, which activists shouted for the president to cancel when he spoke for McAuliffe at a rally three months earlier in Arlington. This time, they also voiced their unhappiness at concessions on climate change that Biden has been making in trying to broker a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to win their support for a slimmed-down budget package.
Progressive Democrats in the House have refused to adopt the bipartisan infrastructure plan without an agreement with Senate Democrats to approve the larger spending package, which Biden and Democratic leaders are trying to pare from $3.5 trillion to less than $2 trillion.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, whose district includes part of Arlington, said in an interview that he sees a potential break in the deadlock that will allow the House to send the infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk for signature before the Virginia elections.
“That’s our intention,” Beyer said in an interview before the McAuliffe rally on Tuesday.
However, the spending package that Democrats hope to pass in the Senate through a budget reconciliation process apparently will not include a $150 billion investment that Biden proposed for a clean electricity program to encourage electric utilities to retire power plants fired by coal and natural gas, and penalize those that don't. Manchin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, strongly opposes the measure because his state relies on fossil fuel production for its economy.
Warner favors the clean energy investments and incentives in both bills, but also backs putting a price on carbon emissions as a way to tax and reduce them.
"Climate change is real," he said. "It is a threat to our country, it is a threat to our economy, it is a threat, frankly, to everyone on the planet."
Other provisions of the Build Back Better bill also are in play, as Biden works on passage of a combined package of close to $3 trillion, in addition to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that Congress passed and the president signed in March.
"The sausage making has been pretty ugly, but I think we are close," Warner said.
Kaine said the push for compromise among Democratic factions is necessary because the Senate is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.
"We have to unify all 50," he said. "That means some things I might like that won't be in."
Both spending packages are urgently needed, the senators say, because they would help the economy recover by making it easier for people to return to the work force after millions lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation is fueled in part by a massive backlog in the global supply chain because of the pandemic, Warner said. "Part of the challenge in the supply chain is getting people back to work."
The budget bill includes $450 billion for child care and universal prekindergarten programs that would help parents return to work, as would money to provide care for elderly parents and people with disabilities.
“Our economy will not work, nor will it return to normal, if families do not have safe, affordable, high-quality childcare options,” Kaine and 15 other Democratic senators said in a letter to Biden and Democratic leaders last week.
Virginia politics is a secondary consideration, but an important one to Warner and Kaine, both former governors who are close to McAuliffe and support his election to a second, non-consecutive term.
"Mark Warner and I agree, if we could do something before Virginia's elections, it would be helpful," Kaine said.
