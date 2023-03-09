Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration on Wednesday announced $30 million in K-12 "learning recovery grants" to help qualifying families cope with COVID-19 learning loss.

The Wednesday afternoon announcement came a day before Youngkin is to appear in a nationally televised CNN town hall on "the battle over education." The town hall is to air at 9 p.m. Thursday and last about an hour.

According to a release from the Youngkin administration, qualifying students whose family income does not top 300% of the federal poverty level would get a $3,000 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant; all other qualifying students would receive a $1,500 K-12 Learning Recovery Grant.

For a family of three the federal poverty level is $24,860. So a qualifying family could get a $3,000 grant if its income did not top $74,580.

The town hall is another opportunity for Youngkin - who has not discounted the possibility of a presidential bid - to burnish a national reputation at a time when he lags far behind President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in theoretical GOP presidential polling. A recent Roanoke College poll showed that while Youngkin's popularity in Virginia rose to 57% in February, a clear majority of Virginia respondents do not want him to run for president.

The only sitting Virginia governor in modern times to run for president was Doug Wilder. He kicked off a bid for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination in September 1991 and dropped out of the race exactly four months later.

The town hall comes as Virginia budget negotiators are trying to reach an agreement on amendments to the state's two-year budget. The sticking point is that House Republicans support the governor's push for $1 billion in additional tax cuts and Senate Democrats oppose it.

Youngkin emphasized parents' rights in his successful campaign for governor in 2021, when he led a sweep by the first Republicans to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009.

Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin takes live questions about the state of education in America, @JakeTapper moderates. This new CNN Town Hall – The War Over Education with Governor Glenn Youngkin airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/OdZTMCbKlJ — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2023

As for the education grants, Youngkin said in a statement: “Virginia's students and children across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic from the loss of in-person instruction and in-school support services.

"These targeted resources for parents will ensure that many children in Virginia have access to the tutoring, summer enrichment programs and other specialized services they need in order to reach their full potential and combat the severe learning losses.”

The Youngkin administration also touted the rollout of what it termed "a revolutionary platform" that it said will give provides parents and teachers "actionable data that will shed greater light on individual student learning loss and growth."

The CNN town hall comes the same day that Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow's resignation takes effect. Last week Youngkin would not say whether he asked Balow to resign 14 months into her tenure.

Close 1 of 18 021123-rtd-met-lens Gov. Glenn Youngkin listens to George Daniel on Jan. 25 as he tries some Brunswick stew on Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol. Next to Daniel are, from left, Dylan Pair, stewmaster Kevin Pair and Austin Pair. The yearly event returned to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic began. 021123-rtd-met-lens Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, takes photos of his colleagues in the Virginia House of Delegates on Jan. 24 at the state Capitol. 021123-rtd-met-lens Lawmakers head to committee meetings Jan. 19. 021123-rtd-met-lens Democratic senators cheer as Clerk of the Senate Susan Clarke Schaar swears in new Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, on Jan. 18 at the state Capitol. 021123-rtd-met-lens Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, is photographed outside the Senate chamber Jan. 18 after he was sworn in at the Virginia state Capitol. Rouse won a special election to succeed Republican Jen Kiggans, who was elected to Congress in November. Rouse's win increased the Democrats' edge in the Senate to 22-18. 021123-rtd-met-lens Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, share a laugh during Tuesday's session. 021123-rtd-met-lens Senate pages, from left, Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on Jan. 19. 021123-rtd-met-lens Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (blue) and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (red) fill the floor around Jean-Antoine Houdon’s marble statue of George Washington. The two groups were among those visiting the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 13. 021123-rtd-met-lens Lobbyists listen during a meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Jan. 30 at the Pocahontas Building. 021123-rtd-met-lens Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, left, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, react Jan. 26 to the vote tally on a Petersen bill dealing with preservation of trees in the town of Vienna. The Senate passed the bill on a 33-7 vote. 021123-rtd-met-lens A group from Portsmouth listens to a speaker during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day. 021123-rtd-met-lens Lawmakers head to committee meetings on January 19, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH 021123-rtd-met-lens Del. Jackie Hope Glass, D-Norfolk, brings style to the House floor Jan. 17 during the General Assembly session at the state Capitol. 021123-rtd-met-lens Gov. Glenn Youngkin attends the Virginia March for Life on Feb. 1 in Richmond. Youngkin’s Virginia job approval rating hit 57% in February — five points better than in November — according to a poll from Roanoke College. 021123-rtd-met-lens Senate pages (from left) Aaven Dudley, Nataniel Dunster, and Connor Wotring are seen in the Senate on January 19, 2023. 021123-rtd-met-lens Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, takes a moment during a General Assembly session at the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 20. 021123-rtd-met-lens Del. 