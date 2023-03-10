Gov. Glenn Youngkin took to the national stage Thursday night as he joined CNN’s Jake Tapper for an hour-long town hall session focused on education.

Youngkin focused on parents' rights, the message that resonated in his 2021 campaign, when he led a sweep by the first Republicans to win statewide office in Virginia since 2009.

“Parents deserve not only to be at the table, but they deserve to have the head seat at the table,” said Youngkin, who added that Virginia is "ground zero" in "the debate and the battle" over education issues.

The town hall was another opportunity for Youngkin - who has not discounted the possibility of a presidential bid - to burnish a national reputation at a time when he lags far behind President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in theoretical GOP presidential polling. A recent Roanoke College poll showed that while Youngkin's popularity in Virginia rose to 57% in February, a clear majority of Virginia respondents do not want him to run for president.

Tapper’s final question for Youngkin - whether the governor is thinking of running for president - was one Youngkin has answered several times over the past few months. He offered a similar response Thursday night, that he's humbled by the question, but he's focused on the task at hand in Virginia.

"I have a big job - I love my job," Youngkin said, without explicitly ruling out a run.

While Trump and DeSantis can be combative in addressing controversial topics, Youngkin was conversational and not confrontational Thursday night as he answered questions from the host and from Virginians in the Washington studio audience.

Transgender youth issues

Niko, a 17-year-old student from Arlington County, who identified himself as a transgender man, asked Youngkin about his administration’s policies, which, if approved, will require students to use school bathrooms that match their birth sex “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

“Look at me. I am a transgender man,” said the masculine student. “Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?”

Youngkin said: “We just need extra bathrooms in schools. We need gender-neutral bathrooms so people can use a bathroom that they in fact are comfortable with.”

The governor went on to say that his administration’s proposal, which would require student participation in school athletics to be based on a student’s birth sex, is not controversial.

“I don't think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls,” Youngkin said. “There's been decades of efforts in order to gain opportunities for women's sports, and it's just not fair.”

Teaching history

TUNE IN TONIGHT: Don’t miss a CNN Town Hall: The War Over Education with @GovernorVA moderated by @JakeTapper tonight on @CNN Primetime 9pmET. pic.twitter.com/uOODyIAfrE — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) March 9, 2023

Brock Barnes, a social science teacher from Augusta County, asked Youngkin his view on the difference between teaching Critical Race Theory and teaching about historical injustices like slavery and their impact on Americans.

The governor signed an executive order the day he was inaugurated in January 2022 that called for ending “the use of inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” in Virginia K-12 public education.

Youngkin repeated Thursday that he wants Virginia students to learn about "all of our history – the good and the bad."

“What had crept into our systems were divisive concepts … that had curriculum and materials that were forcing our children to judge one another,” Youngkin said. “We also saw (tenets of critical race theory) in teacher training and professional development, in recommended books entitled ‘critical race theory,’ ” he said.

In November, the state board of education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, rejected the administration’s first attempt at a revision of the state’s K-12 history standards, which had caused a public uproar due to several missteps.

Governor Youngkin on the withholding of national merit scholarship notifications: “We have to celebrate excellence. We shouldn’t embrace equity at the expense of excellence. Students work hard, they receive these kinds of accolades. Their parents and their kids should know.” pic.twitter.com/qv0o9nPN9I — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2023

Andy Rotherham, a Youngkin appointee to the board, said in November that the proposed standards unintentionally “could read to somebody, just because of how it’s written, that we’re trying to say ... there’s lots of causes for the Civil War besides slavery.”

Youngkin later expressed disappointment in the draft history standards his administration produced, acknowledging “omissions and mistakes.”

In February, the state board of education voted to approve the administration’s second attempt at revising the standards, which fixed many of the missteps, including language about the cause of the Civil War.

Youngkin said Thursday night that he’s pleased with the state's proposed history standards, and thinks they will be the best in the nation.

“We in fact enhanced the discussion of slavery, and made sure that everyone understood - for the first time in Virginia history standards - that the cause of the Civil War was slavery,” Youngkin said. “The teaching of that basic fact was critical.”

WATCH: Governor Youngkin on the importance of teaching about slavery, and his field trip with 4th graders to Fort Monroe. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/xfYC9rSdll — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 10, 2023

Equity

In January, Youngkin called for an investigation into school administration at Fairfax County's Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology - a prestigious magnet school that Youngkin said Thursday night "is ranked No. 1 in the country as the best high school" - following allegations that school leaders deliberately withheld information from students about their earning of academic awards, so that students who did not receive them wouldn’t get their feelings hurt.

“We shouldn't embrace equity at the expense of excellence,” Youngkin said Thursday night.

The highly selective school is familiar with controversy surrounding equity. In 2020, it changed its admissions policies and aimed to boost Black and Latino enrollment, which resulted in fewer Asian Americans being admitted.

One woman on the front lines of the fight against the changes to the school's admissions policy intended to increase equity was Suparna Dutta, whom Youngkin appointed to the state board of education in July.

At a state board of education meeting last month, Dutta pushed back against comments by Anne Holton, another board member, who said she wanted the state’s history standards to acknowledge that the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were “fundamental in enshrining slavery.”

One week later, Senate Democrats voted to remove Dutta from the board.

Youngkin said Thursday night that Dutta, who was present in the audience, “advocated that we should teach about our Constitution and we should teach about our Declaration of Independence. And all of a sudden, there was an effort made by left liberal Democrats to smear her and remove her.”

The administration has not yet announced a replacement appointee.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin 021723-rtd-met-Youngkin-ER_05 021723-rtd-met-Youngkin-ER_04 021123-rtd-met-lens Feb. 1, 2023 013123-rtd-met-tyre 011223-rtd-met-youngkin-awe07 011223-rtd-met-youngkin-awe06 011223-rtd-met-youngkin-awe05