CNU poll shows Biden 5 points up on Trump in Virginia, matching state's 2016 margin

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in Virginia among likely voters, according to a new poll released by Christopher Newport University.
The margin of 48% to 43% is narrower than summer surveys from Virginia Commonwealth University and Roanoke College that showed the Democrat leading in Virginia by double digits.
The 5 point edge matches Virginia's presidential vote from 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton received 49.7% to Trump's 44.4%.
The survey found that Biden's lead over Trump rises to 8 points among Virginians who are enthusiastic about voting in the election.
“Enthusiasm is a key to Biden’s lead and will be a key to turnout on Election Day,” Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo said. “We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”
Neither Trump nor Biden has yet aired ads in Virginia during the general election campaign, aside from ads running nationally.
Trump has focused on hotly contested swing states such as North Carolina, where on Thursday he makes his fifth campaign trip in the last month. Biden campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Trump will hold an airport rally in Newport News Friday night, in a Hampton Roads media market that reaches parts of North Carolina. Trump is scheduled to speak at 9 p.m. at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport,
Jill Biden, the former vice president's wife, was to swing through Virginia on Thursday. She planned to emphasize early voting during an afternoon appearance with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney before taking part in a Henrico County roundtable discussion with working moms.
Earlier Thursday in Hampton Roads Jill Biden was to meet with African American educators and military families.
In Virginia's U.S. Senate race, the survey found Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., leads his Republican challenger Daniel Gade 52% to 39% among likely voters.
A proposed constitutional amendment that would change how Virginia would draw its legislative and congressional boundaries had the support of 48% of likely voters, with 28% opposed and 24% undecided.
The Wason Center interviewed 796 registered Virginia voters on cellphones and landlines from Sept. 9-21. The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
