CNU poll shows Biden 5 points up on Trump in Virginia, matching state's 2016 margin

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in Virginia among likely voters, according to a new poll released by Christopher Newport University.

The margin of 48% to 43% is narrower than summer surveys from Virginia Commonwealth University and Roanoke College that showed the Democrat leading in Virginia by double digits.

The 5 point edge matches Virginia's presidential vote from 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton received 49.7% to Trump's 44.4%.

The survey found that Biden's lead over Trump rises to 8 points among Virginians who are enthusiastic about voting in the election.

“Enthusiasm is a key to Biden’s lead and will be a key to turnout on Election Day,” Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo said. “We saw an enthusiasm gap of 6 points between Democrats and Republicans in this survey.”

Neither Trump nor Biden has yet aired ads in Virginia during the general election campaign, aside from ads running nationally.

Trump has focused on hotly contested swing states such as North Carolina, where on Thursday he makes his fifth campaign trip in the last month. Biden campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday.