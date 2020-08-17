CNU says three students have reported COVID cases

Christopher Newport University says three students are in isolation off campus after having reported cases of COVID-19.
The school in Newport News said in a message to the campus community over the weekend that the cases are unconfirmed pending verification from the Virginia Department of Health.
The word of the cases at CNU comes as students return to classes around the state amid the pandemic. In-person classes started Monday at Virginia Commonwealth University. Students at Virginia State University in Ettrick started with online instruction.
CNU says the students did not interact and were not in the same place.
The school said a commuter student was in the Freeman Center — the gym where the school’s teams play basketball and volleyball and take part in indoor track events — “for less than 30 minutes during the week before feeling ill and leaving campus.”
A residential student who was asymptomatic was directed to seek a test “after potential exposure to a non-university friend from back home.”
The school said “a residential student experiencing no symptoms” was on campus for less than two hours while moving into the residence hall.
VCU advises students to urge compliance
VCU is advising students to urge their fellow Rams to comply with the school’s COVID-19 standards and to report “continuing concerns” to the dean of students.
“As we all share responsibility for health and safety on campus, any student who observes another student not abiding by the university’s health and safety guidelines should respectfully remind the student of the guidelines and ask that the student comply,” the school tweeted on Monday.
All students and faculty members on campus at VCU are required to complete daily health surveys.
JMU probes removal of BLM message
James Madison University says it is looking into the removal of a Black Lives Matter message from the Spirit Rock on the school’s campus.
Groups often have painted messages on the rock in a tradition that dates to 2011, according to the school.
In June JMU students led a march on campus against racial injustice. The march ended at Spirit Rock, which participants painted black, adding Black Lives Matter.
According to images on Twitter, someone apparently covered the message with paint.
Tim Miller, the school’s vice president for student affairs, said in a statement Monday that he had “reached out to investigate this incident and determine who did this.”
He said he will consult with the school’s NAACP branch about how it wants to proceed.
“This is unacceptable and our Black students deserve better,” Miller said.