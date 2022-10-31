Co-Chair of 'Latinos for Youngkin' challenges Vega on Trump appointment

Daniel Cortez served as co-chair of "Latinos for Youngkin" last year with Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, but the independent Stafford County resident isn't supporting her bid for Congress because he said she has misrepresented her membership on a commission then-President Donald Trump appointed to advance Hispanic interests.

Cortez served on the now-defunct President's Advisory Commission for Hispanic Prosperity, but he said Vega never formally joined the panel or attended its meetings after Trump announced his intention to nominate her on Dec. 3, 2020, exactly a month after the election that cost him presidency.

Vega advertised her membership on the panel during a six-way battle for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District and then deleted it after winning the primary. Trump publicly endorsed her campaign last week.

"For me, it has to be an integrity issue," said Cortez, who publicly supported state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, during the campaign for the GOP nomination.

A Vega campaign spokesman disputed Cortez's allegation, insisting that she was a member of the commission and attended multiple meetings by ZOOM after her appointment.

But the chairman of the commission, former New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez, a Republican, said last week: "I was never present at any time when [Vega] was either sworn in or attended."

"I never met her," Sanchez said in a telephone interview. "I hear good things about her. She would have been extremely qualified to have been chosen by the Trump administration to serve on the commission."

Trump announced on Sept. 4, 2020, his intention to nominate Cortez, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War whose father immigrated from Mexico. He was born in Texas, as was Vega, whose parents came to the U.S. from El Salvador in the early 1980s under an amnesty program sponsored by then-President Ronald Reagan.

The Hispanic vote could be pivotal to the outcome of the 7th District election, with Latinos comprising 17.4% of voters in the new district, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. They also account for 25% of voters in Prince William County, part of which lies in the new district and part of which lies in the 10th Congressional District.

The dispute has simmered in the background throughout the general election campaign in the 7th, but Spanberger's campaign pushed it to the forefront on Monday, eight days before the election, highlighting an opinion column by Cortez that the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star published on Oct. 15.

In addition to his disagreement with Vega over her membership on the commission, he also faulted her for declining to participate in a debate planned by the newspaper and other community organizations in September at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, in the center of the new district.

(Subsequently, Spanberger withdrew from a debate scheduled in Prince William County in October because of a dispute over the moderators chosen for the event.)

The Spanberger campaign released a statement by Cortez, which he confirmed on Monday, that said, "I remain greatly disappointed in Vega's failure to debate before the Fredericksburg community, respond to the media - period, and even return my simple communication to put to rest the commission issue."

"I remain appreciative of Abigail Spanberger's courtesy, demonstrated bipartisan experience, outreach and transparency," he added.

Cortez has not endorsed Spanberger, as he has Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who currently represents the Fredericksburg area but is running for re-election in a newly drawn district that includes parts of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties. Cortez also has endorsed state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who is trying to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in another nationally watched race.

"I'm leaning that way," he said of Spanberger, with whom he met in late October. "I'm deeply appreciative of Abigail Spanberger inviting me to sit down with her."