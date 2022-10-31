Co-Chair of 'Latinos for Youngkin' challenges Vega on Trump appointment

Daniel Cortez served as co-chair of "Latinos for Youngkin" last year with Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, but the independent Stafford County resident isn't supporting her bid for Congress because he said she has misrepresented her membership on a commission then-President Donald Trump appointed to advance Hispanic interests.
Cortez served on the now-defunct President's Advisory Commission for Hispanic Prosperity, but he said Vega never formally joined the panel or attended its meetings after Trump announced his intention to nominate her on Dec. 3, 2020, exactly a month after the election that cost him presidency.
Vega advertised her membership on the panel during a six-way battle for the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the newly drawn 7th Congressional District and then deleted it after winning the primary. Trump publicly endorsed her campaign last week.
"I never met her," Sanchez said in a telephone interview. "I hear good things about her. She would have been extremely qualified to have been chosen by the Trump administration to serve on the commission."
Trump announced on Sept. 4, 2020, his intention to nominate Cortez, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War whose father immigrated from Mexico. He was born in Texas, as was Vega, whose parents came to the U.S. from El Salvador in the early 1980s under an amnesty program sponsored by then-President Ronald Reagan.
The Hispanic vote could be pivotal to the outcome of the 7th District election, with Latinos comprising 17.4% of voters in the new district, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. They also account for 25% of voters in Prince William County, part of which lies in the new district and part of which lies in the 10th Congressional District.
The dispute has simmered in the background throughout the general election campaign in the 7th, but Spanberger's campaign pushed it to the forefront on Monday, eight days before the election, highlighting an opinion column by Cortez that the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star published on Oct. 15.
In addition to his disagreement with Vega over her membership on the commission, he also faulted her for declining to participate in a debate planned by the newspaper and other community organizations in September at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, in the center of the new district.
(Subsequently, Spanberger withdrew from a debate scheduled in Prince William County in October because of a dispute over the moderators chosen for the event.)
The Spanberger campaign released a statement by Cortez, which he confirmed on Monday, that said, "I remain greatly disappointed in Vega's failure to debate before the Fredericksburg community, respond to the media - period, and even return my simple communication to put to rest the commission issue."
"I remain appreciative of Abigail Spanberger's courtesy, demonstrated bipartisan experience, outreach and transparency," he added.
Cortez has not endorsed Spanberger, as he has Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who currently represents the Fredericksburg area but is running for re-election in a newly drawn district that includes parts of Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties. Cortez also has endorsed state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who is trying to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in another nationally watched race.
"I'm leaning that way," he said of Spanberger, with whom he met in late October. "I'm deeply appreciative of Abigail Spanberger inviting me to sit down with her."
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
