Coalition of marijuana advocates presents petition to legislature

A coalition opposing criminal penalties for marijuana possession collected over 1,200 signatures on a petition aimed at convincing lawmakers to vote no Wednesday on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposal to create new misdemeanors for weed.

Also on Monday, two senior Democratic senators said they want the chamber to reject Youngkin's proposal, which would make it a misdemeanor crime to possess more than two ounces of marijuana in Virginia.

The legislature voted in 2021 to let adults grow up to four marijuana plants and possess up to an ounce of marijuana for personal use. Anything between an ounce and a pound is still illegal but punishable only by a $25 civil infraction; anything above a pound is a felony.

Virginia still doesn't have any mechanism for legal sale of marijuana, though, outside of four state-licensed medical dispensaries.

When the legislature passes bills and sends them to the governor for consideration, the governor can sign, veto or amend. He amended a bill from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, related to regulation of CBD products to essentially rewrite the bill, adding the new misdemeanor penalties.

The General Assembly on Wednesday can accept the governor's rewrite or reject it. (If lawmakers reject it, the governor can decide whether to sign Hanger's original bill or veto it.)

The petition from the marijuana reform groups known as the CannaJustice Coalition says the state should be moving in the other direction by releasing and allowing resentencing for people serving prison sentences for nonviolent drug crimes, and freeing from surveillance people being supervised for marijuana possession.

"Any legislation should eliminate felonies, reunite families, and end obstacles to securing education, employment, or housing," the petition said.

Ashley Shapiro, a deputy public defender in Richmond, said in a statement that the governor's amendments were an insult to communities of color who have been targeted by the drug war.

"This new crime will again allow racially-biased policing of marijuana offenses, despite clear data showing Black and brown people are targeted at a much higher rate for policing, enforcement and prosecution, and serve much harsher sentences for use of marijuana," she said.

Meanwhile, senior Democratic leaders say they want the Senate, which they control, to reject Youngkin's proposal.

"I'm not supporting the governor's substitute," said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria. “It’s full of loopholes and it could potentially make people criminals who are growing for their own personal use.”

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, referred comments to Ebbin.

Another senator said Youngkin went about the process the wrong way.

"The governor’s amendments were not coordinated, discussed or negotiated with our caucus," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. "and effectively would undo hundreds of hours of work that went into forging a very delicate compromise at the end of last session.”

“If the governor’s office had tried to have some dialogue about it we might have been able to figure out a way to reach a compromise to meet our mutual objectives, but we’re not going to undo everything we did last session on a governor’s substitute to this bill.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

(804) 649-6061