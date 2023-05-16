It is a school where “stand-ups” and “check-ins” — the latest management-speak for keeping big tasks on track — are part of daily conversation and also a part of why CodeRVA Regional High School looks like a model for education nationwide.

After a two-hour visit at the school, where the juniors in Brandy Nesbitt’s science class were in the final countdown to one of their 20-minute “sprints” — another term, this one for undistracted work — U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten decided to scoop herself and announce a $25 million federal program to highlight innovative career and technical education programs.

Nesbitt’s students were working on a project about ocean chemistry and biology.

CodeRVA exemplifies a kind of personalized instruction, integrated with workplace-oriented skills, including so-called soft skills, like working in teams and managing your time, that Marten said will be key to the Biden administration’s “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” education reform push.

She and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., heard computer science teacher Zach Jernigan, who also teaches physics, say that stand-ups and check-ins were part of an assignment. The assignment asked students to create a webpage to explain electromagnetic waves to bosses whose business depended on managing these, even if the executives slept through high school physics.

They heard senior Tatiana Edwards describe the financial literacy app she created for her senior project.

“It uses AI, and tracks you: if you need to diet, it’ll tell you going to a fast food place isn’t a good idea ... or maybe you shouldn’t go to that bar if you’re a college student and your parents aren’t there to tell you what you should or shouldn’t do with your money,” she said.

“We’re treated like individuals in a work environment,” said Aden Alexander, a junior, telling Marten and Kaine about the experience of preparing for what will be a six-week internship in his senior year in an internship simulation during his time in 11th grade.

The 11th-grade simulation has students working in small teams that rotate through a spell in data analytics, another in software development and another in research focused on a major project.

This year’s was a riff on South by Southwest’s tech, film, music, education and culture conferences and festivals that the students called South by Southeast. There are mock job interviews, often with outside businesses.

“I’ve seen schools with internships,” Kaine said afterward. “But I’ve never seen an internship simulator.”

As in the world of business, CodeRVA students get a weekly schedule that lets them know when they can work with teachers — anything from intensive tutoring to spells working independently on teachers’ subjects, executive director Kume Goranson said.

They get a mix of individualized instruction with lots of independent work, in part through online courses. Teachers monitor progress every week. As Marten and Kaine passed through the large open room at the heart of the school, humanities teacher Kristy VanderRoest’s dozen ninth-graders were working on sets of goals for the final few weeks of the school year.

A key part of her mentoring work is helping them stay focused on what they need to do to meet those goals — a check-in, that is.

“I don’t just see students for an hour in class; I see them throughout the day,” said math teacher Mike Zuk.

Part of his day is spent the way some executives used to describe theirs: management by walking around.

“When I walk about and see them, I can stop and say ‘hey how’s it going?’” he said. And after 11 years in a traditional high school, he said, he has found that allows a more productive teacher-student relationship.

CodeRVA, with 345 students drawn from 15 central Virginia communities — from Cumberland County on the west to Sussex County on the east, and including Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell as well as their suburbs — is a magnet school that marries a computer science core with the academic subjects required for a Virginia high school diploma.

Standards of Learning pass rates are in the 90s. About a third of students take community college courses, and pathways allow them to earn an associate’s degree in computer science as well as a community college credential in web design.

Although it is a magnet school, there are no prerequisites. Students are selected by lottery, and some 23% are special education students.

Extended school years are an option — for instance, if students need to catch up on math, they can take an accelerated Algebra 1 course they can finish before the end of the formal school year, then start on Geometry and finish that up through the summer, to keep moving on pace through a math curriculum that includes a pre-calculus option.

“This is what teachers want; teachers want to know their students,” Marten said.

