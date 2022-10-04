Col. Steve Pike to retire as chief of Capitol Police

Col. Anthony "Steve" Pike will retire as chief of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police at the end of this year, after an 11-year tenure distinguished by the transformation of security around Capitol Square, high marks for raising professional standards and an unflappable ability to stay above the political fray.

Pike, 57, kept his cool in political battles over guns in the Capitol and surrounding square, a high-profile confrontation between a state senator and one of his officers, and sometimes violent protests against law enforcement that rocked Richmond in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd that spring at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

"It's a delicate part of the chief's responsibility here at the Capitol," he said in an interview on Tuesday after the division announced his retirement plans. "It's important for us to keep the agency in a neutral position."

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, first elected to the General Assembly in 1976, said Pike has done an "outstanding" job of working with legislators since becoming chief in October, 2011.

"He gets along with everyone," Saslaw said in an interview on Tuesday.

The announcement featured bipartisan praise from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Senate Rules Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who were on opposites sides of a decision by Democrats in early 2020 to ban guns in the Capitol less than a week before more than 20,000 gun-rights advocates thronged the square and surrounding streets on the General Assembly's annual Lobby Day.

Gilbert called Pike "a steady fixture and incredible asset for the Capitol," while Locke said he "has done an amazing job leading through the [COVID-19] pandemic and some difficult times."

Those tough times included the death last year of Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III, from complications of COVID-19. Dowdy had worked for the division for 33 years, much of it standing solitary guard at Post 1, then a small guard shack at the main entrance to Capitol Square.

Like much of the historic square, the entrance has been transformed with a new gatehouse at North Ninth and East Grace streets under Pike's guidance. "I wish Buddy Dowdy was here to see that," he said.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and House Clerk Paul Nardo lauded Pike for raising the professionalism of Capitol Police - meeting national accreditation standards this year for the fourth time - and using his experience with the National Conference of State Legislatures to guide security decisions in construction of a new General Assembly Building and the adjacent 13-acre square around the Capitol.

"His expertise has been recognized not only in Virginia but nationally and internationally," Schaar said.

Pike's reason for retiring now is personal - his first grandson, Jaxson, was born last week. "I just want to spend some time with my new grandson," he said, adding that he looks forward to "not having a phone attached to my hip 24 hours a day."

His son, Justin, and daughter-in-law, Brittany, are officers for the Henrico County Police Department, continuing a family tradition of work in law enforcement. Pike's father, Wayne, was sheriff in Wythe County and later U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Virginia.

After graduating from high school in Wythe, Pike joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 years old and then worked for 22 years at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where he was named Game Warden of the Year in 1999.

He joined Capitol Police as deputy chief in 2010 and the next year succeeded Col. Kimberly Lettner, who led the division to being nationally accredited for the first time.

During his tenure, the Capitol Police celebrated the 400th anniversary of its founding in Jamestown in 1618. The division has grown from 76 to 83 sworn officers in an agency with a total of 125 employees.

Its duties extend well beyond the Capitol to include the former Robert E. Lee Monument, the previously state-owned oval on Monument Avenue that was the site of daily protests in 2020 that focused in part on the removal of statues honoring Confederate leaders.

Capitol Police also are responsible for securing the Science Museum of Virginia, where the state Senate met during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Virginia War Memorial on Belvidere Street; and the Carillon, a World War I memorial in Byrd Park.

In the Capitol and surrounding area, the division is responsible for protecting the governor and lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as the General Assembly and the state government work force, concentrated in Richmond.

The seat of government also hosts more than 100,000 visitors a year, including those who throng Capitol Square to lobby the General Assembly every winter. "We've worked so hard to have a place for people to come here to ... have their voices heard," Pike said.

Pike has played an instrumental role behind the scenes in making security improvements in the new General Assembly Building, now expected to open after the legislature meets next winter.