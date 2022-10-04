Col. Steve Pike to retire as chief of Capitol Police

In February 2021 Virginia released a time-lapse update on the new General Assembly Building. It is scheduled to open following the 2023 General Assembly session.
Col. Anthony "Steve" Pike will retire as chief of the Virginia
Division of Capitol Police at the end of this year, after an 11-year tenure distinguished by the transformation of security around Capitol Square, high marks for raising professional standards and an unflappable ability to stay above the political fray.
Pike, 57, kept his cool in political battles over
guns in the Capitol and surrounding square, a high-profile confrontation between a state senator and one of his officers, and sometimes violent protests against law enforcement that rocked Richmond in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd that spring at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
"It's a delicate part of the chief's responsibility here at the Capitol," he said in an interview on Tuesday after the division announced his retirement plans. "It's important for us to keep the agency in a neutral position."
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, first elected to the General Assembly in 1976, said Pike has done an "outstanding" job of working with legislators since becoming chief in October, 2011.
"He gets along with everyone," Saslaw said in an interview on Tuesday.
The announcement featured bipartisan praise from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Senate Rules Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who were on opposites sides of a decision by Democrats in early 2020 to ban guns in the Capitol less than a week before more than 20,000 gun-rights advocates thronged the square and surrounding streets on the General Assembly's annual Lobby Day.
Gilbert called Pike "a steady fixture and incredible asset for the Capitol," while Locke said he "has done an amazing job leading through the [COVID-19] pandemic and some difficult times."
Those tough times included the death last year of Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III, from complications of COVID-19. Dowdy had worked for the division for 33 years, much of it standing solitary guard at Post 1, then a small guard shack at the main entrance to Capitol Square.
Like much of the historic square, the entrance has been transformed with a new gatehouse at North Ninth and East Grace streets under Pike's guidance. "I wish Buddy Dowdy was here to see that," he said.
Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and House Clerk Paul Nardo lauded Pike for raising the professionalism of Capitol Police - meeting national accreditation standards this year for the fourth time - and using his experience with the National Conference of State Legislatures to guide security decisions in construction of a new General Assembly Building and the adjacent 13-acre square around the Capitol.
"His expertise has been recognized not only in Virginia but nationally and internationally," Schaar said.
Pike's reason for retiring now is personal - his first grandson, Jaxson, was born last week. "I just want to spend some time with my new grandson," he said, adding that he looks forward to "not having a phone attached to my hip 24 hours a day."
His son, Justin, and daughter-in-law, Brittany, are officers for the Henrico County Police Department, continuing a family tradition of work in law enforcement. Pike's father, Wayne, was sheriff in Wythe County and later U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Virginia.
After graduating from high school in Wythe, Pike joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 years old and then worked for 22 years at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, where he was named Game Warden of the Year in 1999.
He joined Capitol Police as deputy chief in 2010 and the next year succeeded Col. Kimberly Lettner, who led the division to being nationally accredited for the first time.
During his tenure, the Capitol Police celebrated the 400th anniversary of its founding in Jamestown in 1618. The division has grown from 76 to 83 sworn officers in an agency with a total of 125 employees.
Its duties extend well beyond the Capitol to include the former Robert E. Lee Monument, the previously state-owned oval on Monument Avenue that was the site of daily protests in 2020 that focused in part on the removal of statues honoring Confederate leaders.
Capitol Police also are responsible for securing the Science Museum of Virginia, where the state Senate met during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Virginia War Memorial on Belvidere Street; and the Carillon, a World War I memorial in Byrd Park.
In the Capitol and surrounding area, the division is responsible for protecting the governor and lieutenant governor, the attorney general, the Virginia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, as well as the General Assembly and the state government work force, concentrated in Richmond.
The seat of government also hosts more than 100,000 visitors a year, including those who throng Capitol Square to lobby the General Assembly every winter. "We've worked so hard to have a place for people to come here to ... have their voices heard," Pike said.
Pike has played an instrumental role behind the scenes in making security improvements in the new General Assembly Building, now expected to open after the legislature meets next winter.
"The new building is going to be there for a long time," he said, "and you only get the chance to do it right one time."
PHOTOS: Scenes from the gun-rights rally at Capitol Square in Richmond
gun rally
The crowd at Capitol Square as seen from the Pocahontas Building around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
Lawmakers on the south portico of the Virginia Capitol during a gun-rights rally on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB20
Part of the crowd at Monday's gun-rights rally on and around Capitol Square.
BOB BROWN
pro-gun rally
Virginia State Police work on security during a pro-gun rally at the State Capitol ground in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM06
Outside the rally, a man carries a scoped sniper rifle prior to the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW09
Rally attendees with assault-style rifles made their way through the crowd outside Capitol Square on Monday.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW24
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW25
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Police blocked off Grace Street leading to Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM19
Stephen Willeford, a Texas man who shot and killed a church shooter in 2017, pumps his fist as he speaks at the rally at the Capitol.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW06
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Stephanie Liverman of Portsmough, VA, right, made a selfie with Ron Smelkinson who was dressed as a member of the Continental Army.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW19
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
gun rally
The subway at the corner of 8th and Franklin is closed, but this coffee shop on 8th is open. Needless to say it’s a long wait to get a cup
CHRIS SUAREZ
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE15
On right, Leonard Harrison of Mebane, N.C. does a Facebook live interview with Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, who is with Black Lives Matter 757, during a gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE16
Supporters of gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW32
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. The city parked large trucks at intersections leading to Capitol Square to block traffic.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW31
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Roxanne Christley of Roanoke, lead a rally outiside the Bank Street entrance to the Capitol.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW30
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. A rally participant with an assault rifle with a large capacity magazine stood beneath a 'Dont Tread on Me' sign waved by another participant.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW29
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Police kept an eye on rally participants outside on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW28
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW26
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW23
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW22
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase stopped to speak to the crowd gathered outside the Bank Street entrance to the Capitol.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW20
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW21
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW18
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW17
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW16
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Rally participants at the Federal Building across from the Capitol on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW15
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Paislie Nunnaly enjoyed as snack as her dad, Chris, right, made a video of the events on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW14
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW13
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan, right, and his staff showed up in support of gun rights.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW12
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Dennis Petrocelli of Richmond adjusted his had with a message at the rally.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW11
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Rally participants marched along Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW10
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Ribus Orion used a bullhorn to shout a message to rally participants outside Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW08
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. The crowd waved flags and chanted outside Capitol Square on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW07
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. The crowd waved flags and chanted outside Capitol Square on Bank Street.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW05
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW04
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Jon Goble of Indianapolis, says he drove to the rally knowing he might not get into Capitol Square because he thought it was important to send a message to the Virginia legislature.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE14
Vendor Joe Tucker of Columbia, S.C., holds up one of the t-shirts he was selling during a gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW03
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Jared Moore of Midllothian, waved a flag and shouted outside Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW02
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Members of the Silent Brigade outside Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JW01
A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Members of the Silent Brigade outside Capitol Square.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE12
Supporters of gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE11
Supporters (who did not want to give their names) hold signs during the gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM18
Sen. Amanda Chase speaks to the rally on Capitol Square, January 20, 2020 while Rebublican lawmakers look out over the crowd from the Capitol Steps at rear.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM17
Philip VanCleave opens Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM15
Security for entrance to Capitol grounds.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM16
Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM13
With Republican lawmakers looking on from the Capitol steps, Sen. Amanda Chase speaks at the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM09
Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM08
VCDL leader Philip Van Cleave exhorts the crowd and thanks them for a peaceful assembly at the end of the capitol rally on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM07
Outside the rally, people carried weapons during the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM04
Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM05
Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020 spilled down 10th street next to the Pocaontas Building
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM01
Republican lawmakers,including former House Speaker Kirk Cox (Front, Center) came out on the Capitol steps to observe the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_JM02
Republican lawmakers,including former House Speaker Kirk Cox (Front, fourth from right) came out on the Capitol steps to observe the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.Rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE06
Joe Puszakowski of Pittsburgh waves an American flag during a gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020. He served in Iraq with the Marines in 2003.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
pro-gun rally
Gun right supporters warm up under sun during a pro-gun rally near the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE04
People go through security checks upon entering the Pocahontas Building on Lobby Day Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
pro-gun rally
Gun right supporters attend a pro-gun rally near the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
"Guns Save Lives," stickers are given away during a pro-gun rally near the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Gun right supporters with assault weapons and military uniforms parade during a pro-gun rally near the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Gun right supporters show up their assault weapons during a pro-gun rally outside of the Virginia State Capitol ground in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, speaks to participants during a pro-gun rally near the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Gun rights supporters displayed a flag during a rally at the Virginia Capitol on Jan. 20.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/Times-Dispatch
pro-gun rally
A gun right supporter holds a sign during a pro-gun rally near the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Gun right supporters wave flags during a pro-gun rally near the State Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 20.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, shakes hands with participants during a gun rights rally near the state Capitol in Richmond on Jan. 20.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
pro-gun rally
Virginia State Police work on security during a pro-gun rally near the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. in Richmond on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE02
Republican lawmakers step out on the south portico during the gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
guns rally
ALEXA EDLUND WELCH
gun rally
Micheal Mumford, of Richmond, was one of the protesters on Monday. “It’s important to let everyone know we’re not a monolith.”
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Grayson County sheriff Richard Vaughan traveled from rural western Virginia to show solidarity with gun-rights advocates.
JEFF SCHAPIRO
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB24
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, and his 4 & 1/2 year old son, Chase, look out the window of the Jefferson Room inside the State Capitol at the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB23
Part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB22
A number of different flags dotted the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
gun rally
Culpeper County sheriff Scott Jenkins at the gun-rights rally in Richmond on Monday.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Participants peeling up fallen stickers from pavement in front of Capitol.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
The large crowds start to disperse from Capitol Square around 12:30 p.m. Monday as the gun-rights rally winds down.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Scenes from Monday's gun rally in Richmond.
BILL LOHMANN
gun rally
Scenes from Monday's gun rally in Richmond.
BILL LOHMANN
gun rights
Scenes from Monday's gun rally in Richmond.
BILL LOHMANN
gun rights
Scenes from Monday's gun rally in Richmond.
BILL LOHMANN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB21
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, right, shakes hands with of the crowd at the pro-gun rally as he enters the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
gun rights
Protesters wave a Trump 2020 banner during a gun-right rally in Richmond on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rights
Trump and MAGA hats are sold at the gun-rights rally in Richmond on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
The view from the Pocahontas Building around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB19
Part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB18
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, shakes hands with of the crowd at the pro-gun rally as he enters the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB17
State Police watch part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
GUN RALLY
View from Main Street looking toward Capitol Square.
PAIGE MUDD
GUN RALLY
Merch on sale at the gun rally in Richmond.
PAIGE MUDD
gun rally
Merch on sale at the gun rally in Richmond.
PAIGE MUDD
Gun rally
Merch on sale at the gun rally in Richmond.
PAIGE MUDD
gun rights
Philip Van Cleave, head of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, speaks during a gun-rights rally in Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday.
JOE MAHONEY
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB16
Part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB15
Part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB14
Part of the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
gun rally
Crowd along 9th Street facing Capitol Square on Monday morning.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Crowds along Bank Street and in Capitol Square at 11 a.m. Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
GUN RALLY
Crowds along Bank Street at 11 a.m. Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
GUN RALLY
Crowds along Bank Street at 11 a.m. Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
GUN RALLY
Crowds in Capitol Square at 11 a.m. Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
GUN RALLY
Crowds along Bank Street at 11 a.m. Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
Brian Scholten, a 21-year-old Virgina Tech student from Strasburg, Va.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
The crowd as seen from Main Street looking north toward Capitol Square.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN
gun rally
Madison and Justin Graf drove from Lynchburg with their 2-year-old son and 5-month-old on Monday morning. Here they wait in line to get into Capitol Square. Justin Graf believes pending gun control measures are a step toward taking away firearms, which would take away control of government from the people.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
“Four more years” chant breaks out after this vets for Trump flag comes out.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
At the intersection of 7th and Franklin, this truck just stopped to let a small band of armed protesters cross the street.
CHRIS SUAREZ
gun rally
Ed LeMond, a gun-rights supporter who drove 600 miles to Richmond from Jasper, Ind., wears his heart on his head. "I’m here to support the Second Amendment. If they take this, they’ll be taking the First Amendment and everything else."
JEFF SCHAPIRO
gun rally
Miranda Smith holds a sign inside Capitol Square during a gun-rights protest on Monday.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
Crowds chant “We will not comply” and “Northam’s gotta go” outside of Capitol Square on Monday morning.
MEL LEONOR
gun rally
The view of the Virginia General Assembly as seen from Bank Street outside of Capitol Square on Monday.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN
gun rally
Crowd inside Capitol Square as seen from Bank Street at about 9:55 a.m. Monday.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN
gun rally
Crowd inside Capitol Square at 9:55 a.m. on Monday.
JOE MAHONEY
gun rally
A protester waves the flag of Virginia at a gun-rights rally at Capitol Square in Richmond.
JAMES WALLACE
gun rally
Inside Capitol Square around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning before the gun-rights rally in Richmond.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
People continue to file into Capitol Square around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
Couple from the Northern Neck made this sign. Wife, Pam, has been carrying around a pocket Constitution lately for gun debates.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
Gun-rights protesters sign petitions on Monday morning near Capitol Square in Richmond.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Protesters march with flags near Capitol Square on Monday morning.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN
gun rally
The crowd of the gun rally as scene on Franklin Street facing 9th Street.
PAIGE MUDD
gun rally
Dozens of people with “guns save lives” stickers walking through Carver toward downtown.
MARK ROBINSON
gun rally
The intersection of Main and 9th streets on Monday morning around 9:15 a.m.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Protesters march with flags up 8th Street.
FRANK GREEN
gun rally
Protesters march with flags up 8th Street.
FRANK GREEN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB13
A State Police officer stands guard outside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB12
Ron Toney from Powhatan isw screened by a Capitol Police Officer at the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB11
The sun rises over metal detectors screeining anyone seeking entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB10
The sun rises over metal detectors screeining anyone seeking entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB09
A demonstrator on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB08
Demonstrators gather on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB07
Demonstrators gather in front of St. Paul's Church on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB06
Demonstrators gather on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB05
Demonstrators gather on 9th St. near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB04
Demonstrators gather on 9th Street nearthe entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB03
Demonstrators gather in front of St. Paul's Church at the corner of E. Grace and 9th Streets across from the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB02
Philip Van Cleave, head of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, organizers of the pro-gun rally, stands on Bank St. as crowds gather near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
BOB BROWN
gun rally
Inside Capitol Square looking toward Bank Street around 9 a.m. on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
Tammy Lampman, left, of Prince George County, and Amy Amos, of Dinwiddie County, outside Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday morning.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
Austin Woods, of Charlottesville, holds an effigy and sign at the gun rights rally at Capitol Square in Richmond.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
We asked Smiles Welch about his MLK sign. He said there’s a link between the Second Amendment and Civil Rights movements.
KATY EVANS
gun rally
Lobbying in the Pocahontas building is busy, but not overwhelming on Monday morning. Groups, almost all wearing "Guns save lives" stickers, are waiting in lines outside of legislators' offices for a chance to sit down with them for a few minutes.
BRIDGET BALCH
gun rally
People in camo and carrying assault-style rifles in the crowd outside Capitol Square on Monday morning.
JAMES WALLACE
gun rally
Bank Street as seen from Capitol Square around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
The line for Virginia Citizens Defense League shuttles to the state house wrapped around The Diamond parking for several hours Monday morning as protesters waited for rides downtown.
SAMUEL NORTHROP
gun rally
People waiting outside the Pocahontas Building near Capitol Square on Monday morning.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
View from building at 9th and Main streets of the gun-right rally in Richmond around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
guns rally
The scene at 9th and Bank streets on Monday morning.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
gun rally
The line to get into Capitol Square on Monday morning.
JAMES WALLACE
gun rally
The crowd as seen from 9th Street looking west down Franklin Street on Monday morning.
FRANK GREEN
IMG_0135.JPG
Inside Capitol Square in Richmond around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
JOE MAHONEY
IMG_0141.JPG
Inside Capitol Square in Richmond around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
JOE MAHONEY
IMG_0145.JPG
Inside Capitol Square in Richmond around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
JOE MAHONEY
gun rally
The scene along Bank Street outside of Capitol Square around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.
KATY EVANS
gun rally
The line to get into the Pocahontas Building near Capitol Square at 7:50 a.m. on Monday.
BRIDGET BACLH
gun rally
Inside Capitol Square around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
A sign taped to security fencing near Capitol Square on Monday morning.
KATY EVANS
gun rally
View toward Capitol Square from 9th and Main streets.
CRAIG MERRITT
gun rally
Protesters on the streets outside Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday.
KATY EVANS
gun rally
Capitol Square around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
Woman selling Tshirts along 9th street outside Capitol Square in Richmond on Monday morning.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
gun rally
An RV covered in pro-Trump posters arrives at Capitol Square around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
guns rally
Protester outside Capitol Square on Monday morning.
JUSTIN MATTINGLY
guns rally
Franklin and Grace street early Monday.
FRANK GREEN
guns rally
Randy (left) and Monte arrived from Alexandria last night to protest.
FRANK GREEN
9th and grace
People gather at 9th and Grace street around 7:10 a.m. Monday.
FRANK GREEN
20200121_MET_GUNS_BB01
Two men (no names given) with rifles and handguns stood at the corner of E. Grace and 9th Streets across from the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA around 6:30 am Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. They said they would remain outside the Capitol grounds where weapons are prohibited.
BOB BROWN
IMG_3010.jpg
Line outside Capitol Square at 6:40 a.m. Monday
FRANK GREEN
IMG_3014.jpg
Heavy police presence on Bank Street.
FRANK GREEN
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE19
An estimated 6,000 unarmed demonstrators entered Capitol Square on Monday. An additional 16,000 stayed outside the fences, where weapons and flagpoles were allowed.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE22
Will Duffield signs a guest book outside the office of Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, who was not in Monday, January 20, 2020. Duffield, who supports gun rights, was hoping to talk with Lopez about gun control.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200121_MET_GUNS_AWE21
Revcom.us supporters who demonstrated for a revolution walk down 10th Street after the gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND