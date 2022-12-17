Colette McEachin backs McClellan, says district 'deserves better' than Morrissey

Colette McEachin broke her political silence on Saturday - 10 days after the burial of her husband, Rep. Donald McEachin, to endorse Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in the Democratic primary to succeed him in the 4th Congressional District.

McEachin, who is Richmond's commonwealth's attorney, said in a statement that she would "prefer to privately mourn my beloved husband of 34 years," but said the late congressman would "want me to speak out" in support of McClellan in her primary showdown on Tuesday with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

"I know that Donald would wholeheartedly support Senator Jennifer McClellan to be a forceful and principled successor to him," she said. "Donald and I have known Jennifer for many years and she is conscientious, ethical, dedicated to her constituents and an advocate for the values of the Democratic Party."

"I know that she will carry on my husband's legacy of environmental justice, social justice, voting rights expansions, and criminal justice reform," she said, calling McClellan "a trustworthy successor" to her husband in the 4th District.

McClellan responded in a Twitter post: "I am deeply honored to be endorsed by Colette McEachin. I will work every day in Congress to continue the legacy of servant leadership that Donald McEachin embodied."

Mrs. McEachin also made clear that she opposes the election of Morrissey, who as Richmond commonwealth's attorney hired her for the prosecutor's office in 1991.

"I know him well. The Fourth District deserves better," she said. "The Fourth District deserves to be represented by someone of the highest moral character. The Fourth District deserves to be represented by someone who will not embarrass its hard-working residents."

Morrissey, reached for comment on Saturday, said, “Once again, my condolences go out to Colette and her three children on the untimely passing of her husband.”

However, he asked why Mrs. McEachin had chosen to wait to endorse McClellan until after Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, a close family friend and political ally, withdrew from the race, now down to two front-runners.

“If Jennifer is the best, then why not say it at the very beginning?” Morrissey asked. “Why do it now? I just find it very troubling.”

Morrissey said his relationship with Donald McEachin goes back to 1988, when the future congressman encouraged him to run the next year for commonwealth’s attorney in Richmond. “He supported me 100 percent,” Morrissey said.

“I find Colette’s statement somewhat confusing, but she’s entitled to her opinion,” he said.

Morrissey served as Richmond commonwealth's attorney from 1989 to 1993. He was elected to the House of Delegates from 2008 to 2014, when he resigned after submitting an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor because of his relationship with his law firm assistant, then 17, whom he later married.

He regained the seat as an independent in a special election in 2015, but then moved out of the House district to run for a seat in the Senate.

Morrissey ran unsuccessfully for Richmond mayor in 2016, but handily defeated Sen. Rosalyn Dance, D-Petersburg, in a 2019 primary for the Virginia Senate. A disbarred attorney, he serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and plays an influential role in criminal justice reforms and election of judges.

Democrats will conduct a party-run primary at eight polling locations on Tuesday to nominate a candidate for a special election on Feb. 21 to fill the 4th District seat left vacant by McEachin's sudden death on Nov. 28 after a long battle with the side-effects of treatment for colorectal cancer.

In addition to McClellan and Morrissey, former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg, and Chester businessman Tavorise Marks are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Republicans will nominate their candidate in a canvass on Saturday at a single polling station in Colonial Heights, open for voting for five hours, compared with 11 for the Democratic primary. The GOP candidates are: Leon Benjamin, a South Richmond minister has lost two successive elections to McEachin; Dale Sturdifen, former chairman of the Mecklenburg County School Board; and Derrick Hollie, the leader of a nonprofit advocacy organization from Northern Virginia.

The 4th District covers all or parts of 15 localities from Richmond to the North Carolina state line. About three-fourths of the district's eligible voters live in the city, eastern Henrico County or eastern Chesterfield County. It is heavily Democratic, with a majority-minority of Black, multiracial and Hispanic voters.

The Democratic primary battle began as a showdown between McClellan and Bagby - the vice-chair and chair, respectively, of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. Morrissey had publicly said after McEachin's death that he preferred to remain in the Senate, but launched his candidacy on Tuesday, the day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin set the special election on Feb. 21, with a Dec. 23 deadline for nominations.

Morrissey's entrance into the race changed its dynamic, and he immediately accused the 4th District Democratic Committee of trying to "rig" the election for McClellan by holding the vote on Tuesday, instead of Saturday, which would have been five days after Youngkin set the deadline.

He also complained that the party did not provide polling places in many of the localities in the district, including Chesterfield, where he lives, with the second largest number of voters in the district. After prodding by Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, he said the party expanded the number of polling places from five to eight, including one in North Chesterfield - outside of his state Senate district.

The race took another dramatic turn on Thursday, when Bagby withdrew his candidacy and threw his support behind McClellan, citing the need for unity in the party and the African-American community, which was split between them.

Morrissey, who is white but has a strong political base among Black voters, especially in Petersburg, accused Democratic leaders of inducing Bagby to leave the race to help McClellan.

Morrissey cast his bid as an extension of his long record of fighting “for the marginalized” with legislation that, among other things, abolished the death penalty, reestablished parole for juvenile offenders and capped insulin prices.

Colette McEachin said in her statement that she had "had over 30 years of personal and professional interactions" with Morrissey.

"The Fourth District deserves to be represented by the best, and that is Senator Jennifer McClellan," she said.