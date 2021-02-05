'Coming soon': Virginia still doesn't have a website or phone bank to help people find COVID-19 vaccines, despite promises of preparation

More than a month since the state began to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many months since it began to plan for one, the only portal is still not publicly available and the promised phone bank is still at least a week away from staffing up to necessary levels.

The online tool, officials with the Virginia Department of Health have said, will allow Virginians to find available doses in their locality and nearby ones, essentially connecting available doses to Virginians based on priority.

Localities right now house forms on their websites to connect people to vaccines in the area. For Richmond and Henrico, the page is a Google Form only available in English and Spanish. The state’s new website will connect forms from across the state through a centralized system.

Northam said on Friday during a news conference that Virginians who have already signed up with their localities will not need to sign up again through the state portal.

Asked when the portal would be operational, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Health responded “very soon.”

“All local health districts currently have clear information on their websites about vaccine eligibility, and how eligible individuals can preregister online or by phone," spokeswoman Maria Reppas said.