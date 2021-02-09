Communication slips, confusion mounts in CVS vaccine rollout

"I literally just went through the long list of cities trying each one over and over," the woman said in an email. "And I finally saw I could get the spots in Abingdon, so I did. They did not ask about pre-registration at all."

The online appointment system requires people to give their age and verify their eligibility as someone 65 or older who "already is on a local health department wait list in Virginia."

It then asks them to: "affirm that I have answered the question truthfully and to the best of my knowledge, and acknowledge that I may be asked to verify my eligibility information at my appointment."

"I also affirm that I will only book an appointment in the state for which I have answered these eligibility questions.".

Thibault, speaking for CVS, said that people who had pre-registered at local health districts "are NOT automatically registered for an appointment at CVS."

She also said that CVS would open appointments on Thursday to anyone 65 or older, regardless of whether they already had registered with a local health department.

"Appointments were filled quickly today due to the limited supply of vaccine we will be receiving," Thibault said Tuesday. "Additional appointments will open as we receive additional doses next week."