Community health centers value drug program at heart of Bon Secours furor

With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rains as it heads up the East Coast, three outreach workers for Daily Planet Health Services fanned out across Richmond on Thursday night to deliver blankets, ponchos and sleeping bags to homeless people living without shelter.

The Daily Planet, established more than 50 years ago, pays the outreach workers with savings it receives from a federal drug pricing program it joined two years ago, named 340B after a section of the Public Health Services Act, covering more than 1,000 community health centers, clinics and hospitals across Virginia. But the federal program has become enmeshed in a local controversy under a national spotlight after the New York Times exposed Bon Secours Health System’s alleged misuse of drug profits at the expense of a hospital it owns in one of Richmond’s poorest neighborhoods.

The furor over the allegations has overshadowed the 340B program’s importance to organizations such as the Daily Planet, as well as the Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center in Church Hill, less than a mile from Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, which critics say has been hollowed out while its owners use it to reap profits in more affluent parts of the region.

“340B is a huge advantage to our patients,” said Dr. Patricia Cook, chief medical officer at Daily Planet, which operates at 10 locations in the Richmond area, including two in homeless shelters. “I want the program to have the ability to offer medications to patients who otherwise would not be able to control their diabetes, their HIV, their hepatitis-B.”

The 340B program already was under fire - from pharmaceutical manufacturers, some of which have stopped supplying drugs to pharmacies covered by the discounts, insurers that allegedly have lowered reimbursements for discounted medications, and pharmacy benefit managers that allegedly have excluded entities covered by the program in exchange for rebates from manufacturers.

But criticism of the program has focused on hospitals, which can operate multiple contract pharmacies under a change in federal regulatory guidance in 2010. The change, coupled with expansion of 340B under the Affordable Care Act, sparked a massive increase in the number of pharmacies that can take advantage of the discount to pocket the difference with what insurers typically pay for the drugs.

Community health centers, using either their own or contract pharmacies, represent 5% of the program, said Colleen Meiman, a former federal regulator who serves as national policy adviser to state and regional associations for health centers.

“We are collateral damage in somebody else’s war,” Meiman said in an interview.

The program became a state issue earlier this year when the General Assembly approved legislation Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law, to prohibit insurers and pharmacy benefit managers from paying less for drugs covered by 340B than they would for those that are not, excluding those pharmacies from preferred insurance networks and charging higher co-payments.

The legislation, House Bill 1162, was sponsored by Del. Otto Wachsmann, R-Sussex, who sold his pharmacy in rural Stony Creek to a health center there in 2019. He also works part time for another federally qualified health center in Sussex. He introduced the bill for the Virginia Community Healthcare Association, which presented him with its inaugural Torch Bearer’s Award on Thursday for his role in passing the new law. “We were very fortunate that he is a pharmacist who understands the impact and the need for the program,” said Lynn Cantwell, communications director at the association.

Wachsmann said in an interview that the law is necessary to prevent insurers from discriminating against health centers and the contract pharmacies that serve them. “They don’t want to pay even what the [independent pharmacies] pay for the drugs,” he said, contending that threatened the viability of many independent pharmacies in rural Virginia.

Doug Gray sees the program much differently as executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans, representing insurance managed care companies. He said the new law simply ensures that contract pharmacies and health centers pocket the difference between what the drug costs them and what insurers normally pay for it. “What this does is lock in their profits, period,” Gray said this week.

However, the health plans and pharmacy benefit managers backed off their opposition to the bill after persuading Wachsmann and a House committee to exclude public and not-for-profit hospitals from its protections. Hospitals are treated differently under 340B than health centers and other federal grantees, including those, such as Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, that serve a disproportionate number of patients who are uninsured or relying on Medicare and the federal/state Medicaid program. In Virginia, the program covers 30 hospitals.

The federal law doesn’t specify how profits from the drug discounts can be used, according to Meiman, who used to work for the Health Resources and Services Administration, which regulates the program. Grantees, such as Daily Planet, are obligated under federal law to use all sources of income for the same purposes specified by their federal grants, she said.

Much of the furor over Bon Secours’ use of the program has focused on its alleged lack of investment at Richmond Community Hospital, founded by Black doctors and serving a low-income, mostly Black community with high health needs. Yet the hospital is registered as the owner of satellite Bon Secours operations in affluent areas in order to reap profits under 340B from patients who live nowhere near Church Hill.

“I did not know it is as bad as it appears to be,” said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in response to reports that Bon Secours had eliminated basic medical services, including an intensive care unit, at the hospital. “The poorest people have some of the highest health care needs,” McClellan said. “That means you need to invest the profits in the services you get in the community.”

Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents Richmond Community Hospital as part of the 7th District, said she is asking Bon Secours for a plan and enforceable commitment for reinvesting its profits from the program “directly back into the Richmond Community Hospital/East End community to deliver the critical clinical services our residents need.”

The allegations about Bon Secours' use of the profits also has dismayed some of the program’s biggest supporters in Congress, which also is enmeshed in debate over ways to both protect and reform 304B.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, said the 340B program “helps rural and underserved patients with affordable prescription drugs and expanded health care services.”

“Given the rural nature of Virginia’s First Congressional District, I understand and hear directly from constituents about how this program improves the quality of life of so many patients,” said Wittman, who is seeking re-election in a newly drawn district that includes western Chesterfield and western Henrico, as well as part of Hanover County.

“Like any federal program, we must always ensure these resources are properly allocated and reaching those they are intended to help,” he said in a statement.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, a former Richmond mayor, said, “The 340B program is really, really working. We could not serve our low-income population if not for 340B.”

Kaine said the question for hospitals is, “Do they use the savings they gain to help low-income patients or not?”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is one of the program’s biggest congressional champions, introducing legislation last year that would impose protections at the federal level for health centers, pharmacies and hospitals against allegedly discriminatory practices by insurers and health benefit managers.

“She has been very supportive of the folks using the program effectively,” said Meiman, national adviser to Virginia community health centers. “She has little patience with those who don’t.”

In July, Spanberger and 180 other congressional representatives pushed President Joe Biden's administration to prevent pharmaceutical companies from withholding drugs that would be subject to 340B discounts.

David Bowman, spokesman for the Health Resources and Services Administration, said a provision of Biden’s proposed budget would require covered entities in the program to report their savings under 340B and how those savings are used.Bowman said the agency also has notified nine pharmaceutical manufacturers that they are violating the requirements of the law “by unilaterally refusing to sell, or limiting sales of, discounted 340B drugs to covered entities that use contract pharmacies to dispense the medications.”

He acknowledged litigation by manufacturers over the agency’s power to enforce the law, but said it would “continue to exercise its available authority under the 340B statute to hold manufacturers accountable for compliance.”

Cook, chief medical officer at the Daily Planet, said, “We have seen some manufacturers limit their [drug] formulary for 340B, and that is hurtful.” Currently, Daily Planet relies on a contract pharmacy with two locations in Richmond to dispense drugs to the non-profit organization’s patients, but it plans to create its own in-house pharmacy over the next two years.

The organization uses savings on drugs sold to a relatively small number of patients who have insurance to help pay for services to those who do not. But the program’s primary benefit is the discount on drugs that their patients otherwise couldn’t afford.

“What 340B does is help us ensure that those uninsured patients can afford medications," Cook said.